    GIGA   ES0105093001

GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.

(GIGA)
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:19:00 2023-04-24 am EDT
8.260 EUR   +0.73%
05:58pGigas Hosting S A : FY 2022 Results Presentation
PU
04/18Gigas Hosting, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Gigas Hosting S A : Significant Shareholdings at 31/12/2022
PU
Gigas Hosting S A : FY 2022 Results Presentation

04/24/2023 | 05:58pm EDT
Diego Cabezudo Javier Cañete

CEOCFO

Full Year 2022 Results Presentation for Investors

APRIL 2023

gigas

Disclaimer

This document and the conference-call webcast (including the Q&A session) may contain forward-looking statements and information (hereinafter, the "Information") relating to GIGAS HOSTING S.A. or GIGAS GROUP (hereinafter "Gigas", the "Company" or the "Gigas Group"). This Information may include financial forecasts and estimates based on assumptions or statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations that make reference to different matters, such as the customer base and its evolution, organic growth, potential acquisitions, Company's results and other aspects related to the activity and financial situation of the Company. The Information can be identified, in some cases, through the use of words such as "forecast", "expectation", "anticipation", "projection", "estimates", "plan" or similar expressions or variations of such expressions.

The Information reflects the current view of Gigas with respect to future events, and as such, do not represent any guarantee of future certain fulfilment, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the final developments and results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such Information. These risks and uncertainties include those identified in the documents containing more comprehensive information filed by Gigas, such as Annual Accounts or the Incorporation Memorandum (Sept. 2015).

Except as required by applicable law, Gigas does not assume any obligation to publicly update the Information to adapt it to events or circumstances taking place after the date of this presentation, including changes in the Company's strategy or any other circumstance.

This presentation and the conference-call webcast (including the Q&A session) contains or might contain non-audited financial information as prepared by Management. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Neither this document nor the conference-call webcast (including the Q&A session) constitute an offer to purchase, sale or exchange any shares, a solicitation of any offer to purchase, sale or exchange of any shares, or a recommendation or advice regarding any shares.

2

FY 2022 Key Highlights

FY22 net revenues grew 18.0% YoY up to €61.6M fuelled by corporate transactions and organic growth

Adj. EBITDA €16.5M, 25.8% higher than the €12.1M of 2021 and 13.2% higher than the €14.6M budgeted for the year

Focus on integrating companies (4 acquisitions in 2021) and launch of innovative convergent servs. UCaaS provider TPartner acquired in 2022

  • Ops Cashflow €11.6M in 2022. Cash Position of €13.7M by end of year, despite almost €8.4M cash payments in M&A.
    New Financing deal with 6 banks, up to €90M; €60M initially with potential for an additional €30M in case a large acquisition was to be made

3

A B2B portfolio built for the digital era

Building a forward-looking

service portfolio...

Initial Services

Convergent Services

IaaS

Hybrid and multi Cloud

PaaS

SAPTM Cloud

...unlocking significant value for

Gigas and its clients

Cross-selling opportunities

Cloud/security products

Cloud

Cyber-

Disaster recovery Cloud Backup Firewall as a service Disaster Recovery

SD-WAN

Managed services Clean traffic

Secure access service edge

B2B PORTFOLIO

Telco products

security

Internet connectivity

Site interconnection

Connectivity

Flexible Fiber (pay per use) Global load balancing Secure remote access & VPN Private Cloud Connect

B2B opportunity

Expanding portfolio of digital services

One-stop shop for cloud & communications services

B2B markets in

Gigas'

geographies

SIP Trunk

Mobile communications

VoIP

Cloud PBX

Unified

Collaborative services

Fixed Mobile Convergence

Fixed Voice

comms.

Standardized yet flexible offering tailored to an underserved B2B mid market

4

New Services: Bringing Telco, Cyber and Cloud together

New Innovative Convergent Services:

  • Fibra Flexible: pay as you go, €1c per 100Mbps per hour
  • Private Cloud Connect: Direct private fiber connection from your office to the Gigas cloud
  • gBackup: New backup services launched, including workstation backups and antiransomware inmutable backups
  • Cloud PBX: Unified fixed mobile voice communications
  • Disaster and Recovery: High availability services at the cost of backup services to provide affordable redundancy and security to business customers
  • Teams Voice: Voice public services integrated with MS Teams

5

Disclaimer

Gigas Hosting SA published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 21:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
