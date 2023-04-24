Gigas Hosting S A : FY 2022 Results Presentation

This document and the conference-call webcast (including the Q&A session) may contain forward-looking statements and information (hereinafter, the "Information") relating to GIGAS HOSTING S.A. or GIGAS GROUP (hereinafter "Gigas", the "Company" or the "Gigas Group"). This Information may include financial forecasts and estimates based on assumptions or statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations that make reference to different matters, such as the customer base and its evolution, organic growth, potential acquisitions, Company's results and other aspects related to the activity and financial situation of the Company. The Information can be identified, in some cases, through the use of words such as "forecast", "expectation", "anticipation", "projection", "estimates", "plan" or similar expressions or variations of such expressions.
The Information reflects the current view of Gigas with respect to future events, and as such, do not represent any guarantee of future certain fulfilment, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the final developments and results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such Information. These risks and uncertainties include those identified in the documents containing more comprehensive information filed by Gigas, such as Annual Accounts or the Incorporation Memorandum (Sept. 2015).
Except as required by applicable law, Gigas does not assume any obligation to publicly update the Information to adapt it to events or circumstances taking place after the date of this presentation, including changes in the Company's strategy or any other circumstance.
This presentation and the conference-call webcast (including the Q&A session) contains or might contain non-audited financial information as prepared by Management. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Neither this document nor the conference-call webcast (including the Q&A session) constitute an offer to purchase, sale or exchange any shares, a solicitation of any offer to purchase, sale or exchange of any shares, or a recommendation or advice regarding any shares.
2
FY 2022 Key Highlights
FY22 net revenues grew 18.0% YoY up to €61.6M fuelled by corporate transactions and organic growth
Adj. EBITDA €16.5M, 25.8% higher than the €12.1M of 2021 and 13.2% higher than the €14.6M budgeted for the year
Focus on integrating companies (4 acquisitions in 2021) and launch of innovative convergent servs. UCaaS provider TPartner acquired in 2022
Ops Cashflow €11.6M in 2022. Cash Position of €13.7M by end of year, despite almost €8.4M cash payments in M&A. New Financing deal with 6 banks, up to €90M; €60M initially with potential for an additional €30M in case a large acquisition was to be made
3
A B2B portfolio built for the digital era
Building a forward-looking
service portfolio...
Initial Services
Convergent Services
IaaS
Hybrid and multi Cloud
PaaS
SAPTM Cloud
...unlocking significant value for
Gigas and its clients
Cross-selling opportunities
Cloud/security products
Cloud
Cyber-
Disaster recovery Cloud Backup Firewall as a service Disaster Recovery
SD-WAN
Managed services Clean traffic
Secure access service edge
B2B PORTFOLIO
Telco products
security
Internet connectivity
Site interconnection
Connectivity
Flexible Fiber (pay per use) Global load balancing Secure remote access & VPN Private Cloud Connect
B2B opportunity
Expanding portfolio of digital services
One-stop shop for cloud & communications services
B2B markets in
Gigas'
geographies
SIP Trunk
Mobile communications
VoIP
Cloud PBX
Unified
Collaborative services
Fixed Mobile Convergence
Fixed Voice
comms.
Standardized yet flexible offering tailored to an underserved B2B mid market
4
New Services: Bringing Telco, Cyber and Cloud together
New Innovative Convergent Services:
Fibra Flexible: pay as you go, €1c per 100Mbps per hour
Private Cloud Connect: Direct private fiber connection from your office to the Gigas cloud
gBackup: New backup services launched, including workstation backups and antiransomware inmutable backups
Cloud PBX: Unified fixed mobile voice communications
Disaster and Recovery: High availability services at the cost of backup services to provide affordable redundancy and security to business customers
Teams Voice: Voice public services integrated with MS Teams