11 October 2023

Pursuant to article 17 of EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014) and article 227 of Law 6/2023 of 17 March on Securities Markets and Investment Services (Ley 6/2023, de 17 de marzo) and related provisions, and Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth Segment of BME MTF Equity (the "BME Growth" segment) on information to be provided by companies admitted to trading in the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity, the following disclosure contains relevant information on GIGAS HOSTING, S.A. and its subsidiaries ("GIGAS", the "GIGAS Group", the "Group", or the "Company") in relation to the interim consolidated financial performance for the six months ended 30 June 2023 and the variance in financial metrics from the budget included in the Inside Information disclosure published on 7 February 2023.

The information contained in this Other Relevant Information disclosure was prepared by the Company as consolidated earnings of GIGAS HOSTING S.A. and subsidiaries for the first half of 2023 based on the accounting and financial information available to the Company. The results were subject to a limited review by the Company's statutory auditor, Ernst&Young S.L., and duly authorised for issue by the Board of Directors of Gigas at its meeting of 4 October 2023, with the favourable vote of all its members.

Attached to the Inside Information disclosure, as required by Circular 3/2020, are the following documents:

Interim consolidated financial statements and notes to the interim consolidated financial statements of GIGAS HOSTING, S.A. and subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2023, together with the unqualified Limited Review report of the Company's auditor, Ernst & Young S.L. Separate financial statements of GIGAS HOSTING, S.A. (balance sheet and income statement) for the six months ended 30 June 2023.

SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT INFORMATION

The Company reported significantly higher numbers due to the consolidation of TPartner, a unified communications solutions provider acquired in September 2022 (see Inside Information disclosure of 29 September 2022), as well as to organic business growth. Net revenue in the first six months of 2023 amounted to EUR 33.33 million (including the recognition of EUR 453 thousand of grants received for a cybersecurity project financed