OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

NOTIFICATION OF Q3 AND 9M 2023

EARNINGS

GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.

19 December 2023

With a view to increasing transparency and providing regular information on the key financial and business indicators of Gigas Hosting, S.A. (hereinafter, "GIGAS", the Company", or the "GIGAS Group"), although not required to do so according to the current regulations of the BME Growth Segment of BME MTF Equity ("BME Growth"), GIGAS hereby presents this notice to the market on the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, in accordance with the commitment undertaken in section 3.1.6 Financial Information in the Informational Document on Admission to BME Growth (DIIM for its initials in Spanish) published in September 2015.

Pursuant to article 17 of EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014) and article 227 of Law 6/2023 of 17 March on Securities Markets and Investment Services (Ley 6/2023, de 17 de marzo) and related provisions, and Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth Segment of BME MTF Equity (the "BME Growth" segment), the Company hereby also notifies the variance in its financial metrics from the 2023 Budget included in the Inside Information disclosure dated 7 February 2023.

SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT INFORMATION

The Company delivered healthy year-on-year growth in earnings due primarily to the consolidation of TPartner, a unified communications solutions provider acquired in September 2022 (see Inside Information disclosure of 29 September 2022), as well as to organic business growth, especially in cloud and cybersecurity services. Net revenue in the first nine months of 2023 amounted to EUR 49.50 million, up 8.2% year-on-year (from EUR 45.77 million last year), but slightly lower (-6.4%) than the EUR 52.89 million budgeted.

year-on-year growth in earnings due primarily to the consolidation of TPartner, a unified communications solutions provider acquired in September 2022 (see Inside Information disclosure of 29 September 2022), as well as to organic business growth, especially in cloud and cybersecurity services. Net revenue in the first nine months of 2023 amounted to EUR 49.50 million, up 8.2% year-on-year (from EUR 45.77 million last year), but slightly lower (-6.4%) than the EUR 52.89 million budgeted. Gross margin through September 2023 was 60.9% of revenue, well above the 58.8% estimated but lower than the year-earlier figure, as expected, due to the exceptional savings on wholesale telecommunications contracts registered in 2022. As a result, GIGAS reported adjusted 9M 2023 EBITDA (i.e. excluding costs of multiyear remuneration plans and M&A and other extraordinary items) of EUR 12.17 million, an increase of 2.3% year-on- year from EUR 11.90 million in 9M 2022 and slightly below (-1.2%) the EUR 12.32 million budgeted.

year-earlier figure, as expected, due to the exceptional savings on wholesale telecommunications contracts registered in 2022. As a result, GIGAS reported adjusted 9M 2023 EBITDA (i.e. excluding costs of multiyear remuneration plans and M&A and other extraordinary items) of EUR 12.17 million, an increase of 2.3% year-on- year from EUR 11.90 million in 9M 2022 and slightly below (-1.2%) the EUR 12.32 million budgeted. The Group's net financial debt at the end of the third quarter stood at 2.54x annual EBITDA as planned in the budget, with EUR 10.14 million of cash.