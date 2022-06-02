Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Gigas Hosting, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    GIGA   ES0105093001

GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.

(GIGA)
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  06/01 11:39:00 am EDT
8.900 EUR    0.00%
04:34aGIGAS HOSTING S A : Presentación Resultados Primer Trimestre 2022
PU
04/27GIGAS HOSTING S A : 2021 Results Investor's Presentation
PU
04/27GIGAS HOSTING S A : Presentación Resultados 2021
PU
Gigas Hosting S A : Presentación Resultados Primer Trimestre 2022

06/02/2022 | 04:34am EDT
OTRA INFORMACIÓN RELEVANTE

PRESENTACIÓN A INVERSORES

RESULTADOS FINANCIEROSQ1 2022

GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.

  • de juniojde 2022

En cumplimiento con lo dispuesto en el artículo 17 del Reglamento (UE) nº 596/2014 sobre abuso de mercado y en el artículo 227 del texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores, aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre, y disposiciones concordantes, así como lo dispuesto en la Circular 3/2020 del Segmento BME Growth de BME MTF Equity (en adelante "BME Growth") sobre información a suministrar por empresas incorporadas a negociación en el segmento BME Growth de BME MTF Equity, se adjunta la presentación corporativa de resultados del primer trimestre del año 2022 que será utilizada en el webinar que tendrá lugar hoy 2 de junio, a las 15.30pm (CET).

Dicho webinar se ha programado a través de una conferencia telemática, donde el Consejero Delegado y el Director Financiero de GIGAS explicarán los detalles de los resultados del periodo. La presentación está abierta a todos aquellos inversores, analistas y personas interesadas, que podrán seguir dicha presentación online y realizar las preguntas que consideren oportunas. Posteriormente al webinar, el video quedará almacenado y podrá ser consultado en la página web de GIGAS.

En cumplimiento de lo dispuesto en la Circular 3/2020 de BME Growth se deja expresa constancia de que la información comunicada por la presente ha sido elaborada bajo la exclusiva responsabilidad de la Sociedad y sus administradores.

En Madrid, a 2 de junio de 2022,

Diego Cabezudo Fernández de la Vega

CEO, GRUPO GIGAS

Diego Cabezudo Javier Cañete

CEOCFO

Q1 2022 Results Presentation for Investors

JUNE 2022

gigas

Disclaimer

This document and the conference-call webcast (including the Q&A session) may contain forward-looking statements and information (hereinafter, the "Information") relating to GIGAS HOSTING S.A. or GIGAS GROUP (hereinafter "Gigas", the "Company" or the "Gigas Group"). This Information may include financial forecasts and estimates based on assumptions or statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations that make reference to different matters, such as the customer base and its evolution, organic growth, potential acquisitions, Company's results and other aspects related to the activity and financial situation of the Company. The Information can be identified, in some cases, through the use of words such as "forecast", "expectation", "anticipation", "projection", "estimates", "plan" or similar expressions or variations of such expressions.

The Information reflects the current view of Gigas with respect to future events, and as such, do not represent any guarantee of future certain fulfilment, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the final developments and results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such Information. These risks and uncertainties include those identified in the documents containing more comprehensive information filed by Gigas, such as Annual Accounts or the Incorporation Memorandum (Sept. 2015).

Except as required by applicable law, Gigas does not assume any obligation to publicly update the Information to adapt it to events or circumstances taking place after the date of this presentation, including changes in the Company's strategy or any other circumstance.

This presentation and the conference-call webcast (including the Q&A session) contains or might contain non-audited financial information as prepared by Management. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Neither this document nor the conference-call webcast (including the Q&A session) constitute an offer to purchase, sale or exchange any shares, a solicitation of any offer to purchase, sale or exchange of any shares, or a recommendation or advice regarding any shares.

2

Our Journey

From a pure play Infrastructure as a Service company founded in 2011, to become the first converged Cloud & Communications solutions provider in the Iberian Peninsula via organic and inorganic growth

3

2021 has been transformational

First Converged

Telco & Cloud

Operator

Leading provider of cloud computing services in Spain, Portugal and Latam

2021

February 2021 - Gigas acquires a portfolio of +3k business customers from

  • Adds fixed telephony, cloud PBX and connectivity services
  • Kickstarts Gigas transformation in Spain towards converged telecoms, cloud and security provider

March 2021 - Gigas buys ONI, Portugal's leading B2B telecom operator

  • Gigas acquires ONI, for €39.5M in a mix of cash and Gigas' shares
  • Adds scale, presence in Portugal and strong technical capabilities in voice and networking

April 2021 - Gigas acquires Valoradata's cybersecurity unit

  • Adds backup and business continuity services, strengthening portfolio of cybersecurity services
  • Contributes with €1.6M revenues and €0.4M EBITDA

Sept. 2021 - Gigas acquires the virtual mobile operator OnMóvil

  • MVNO offering mobile services to 85K end customers through almost 200 regional operators
  • Adds €10M in revenues and positions Gigas as one of the largest independent MVNOs in Spain
  • Strengthens the company's strategy of being a one-stop-shop provider for business customers

Dec. 2021 - Gigas reported almost 5-fold increase in 2021 revenue vs. 2020

  • Gigas reaches €52.18M of revenues and €12.14M of EBITDA in 2021, from €10.91 and €2.69 in 2020 and outperforming the budget by 6.7% and 13.3%, respectively
  • 4.5-foldincrease in EBITDA and 4.8-fold increase in revenues

From €10.9M revs. and €2.7M EBITDA in 2020 to €52.2M revs. and €12.1M EBITDA in 2021

4

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Gigas Hosting SA published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 08:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
