Gigas Hosting S A : Significant Shareholdings at 30/06/2022

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF

SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDINGS

GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.

05 July 2022

Pursuant to article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014) and article 228 of the Spanish Securities Market Act (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores), approved by Royal Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, and related provisions, and in accordance also with Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth Segment of BME MTF Equity (the "BME Growth" segment) on information to be provided by companies admitted to trading in the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity, Gigas Hosting, S.A. ("GIGAS" or the "Company") hereby lists the stakes of shareholders that have disclosed an ownership interest equal to or greater than 5% of the Company's share capital at 30 June 2022:

SHAREHOLDER SHAREHOLDING GAEA INVERSION SCR SA 28.17% José Eulalio Poza 6.33% GLOBAL PORTFOLIO INVESTMENTS S.L. 5.33%

GIGAS' Board of Directors has no knowledge of any other shareholder with a stake equal to or greater than 5% in the Company's share capital as at 30 June 2022.

Pursuant to Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth Segment, for the record the information provided herein has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the Company and its administrators.

Alcobendas, Madrid, 5 July 2022,

Diego Cabezudo

Chief Executive Officer

GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.