  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Gigas Hosting, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIGA   ES0105093001

GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.

(GIGA)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:39 2022-07-05 am EDT
7.500 EUR   -1.57%
03:24pGIGAS HOSTING S A : Significant Shareholdings at 30/06/2022
PU
06/20GIGAS HOSTING S A : Notice of General Shareholders' Meeting and Agenda
PU
06/02GIGAS HOSTING S A : Q1 2022 Results Investor' Presentation
PU
Gigas Hosting S A : Significant Shareholdings at 30/06/2022

07/05/2022 | 03:24pm EDT
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF

SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDINGS

GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.

05 July 2022

Pursuant to article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014) and article 228 of the Spanish Securities Market Act (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores), approved by Royal Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, and related provisions, and in accordance also with Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth Segment of BME MTF Equity (the "BME Growth" segment) on information to be provided by companies admitted to trading in the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity, Gigas Hosting, S.A. ("GIGAS" or the "Company") hereby lists the stakes of shareholders that have disclosed an ownership interest equal to or greater than 5% of the Company's share capital at 30 June 2022:

SHAREHOLDER

SHAREHOLDING

GAEA INVERSION SCR SA

28.17%

José Eulalio Poza

6.33%

GLOBAL PORTFOLIO INVESTMENTS S.L.

5.33%

GIGAS' Board of Directors has no knowledge of any other shareholder with a stake equal to or greater than 5% in the Company's share capital as at 30 June 2022.

Pursuant to Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth Segment, for the record the information provided herein has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the Company and its administrators.

Please, do not hesitate to contact us if you have any queries.

Alcobendas, Madrid, 5 July 2022,

Diego Cabezudo

Chief Executive Officer

GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.

SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDINGS

1

Disclaimer

Gigas Hosting SA published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 19:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
