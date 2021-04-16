Gigas Hosting S A : Audit Committee report on amendment of articles of association

REPORT PREPARED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GIGAS HOSTING, S.A. REGARDING THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT OF THE OPERATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY AND THE RELATED AMENDMENT OF ARTICLE 17 OF THE BY-LAWS OF GIGAS HOSTING, S.A. INCLUDED IN ITEM 2 OF THE AGENDA TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON 18 MAY AND 19 MAY 2021 AT FIRST AND SECOND CALL, RESPECTIVELY.

1. PURPOSE OF THE REPORT

This report is prepared by the Board of Directors of Gigas Hosting, S.A. ("Gigas" or the "Company") regarding the proposed resolution to be submitted to shareholders for approval at the Company's forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting for the amendment of the operation of the Board of Directors of the Company and the related amendment to article 17 of the by-laws.

Specifically, this report is issued in accordance with article 286 of Royal Legislative Decree 1/2010, of 2 July, approving the restated text of the Spanish Companies Act (the "Spanish Companies Act") to explain and justify the proposed amendment to article 17 of the Company's by-laws included in the agenda to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholder to be held on 18 and 19 May 2021 at first and second call, respectively.

2. JUSTIFICATION OF THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT OF THE BY-LAWS REGARDING THE OPERATION OF THE COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Company's Board of Directors proposes amending the operation of the Board of Directors and, specifically, the regime for convening meetings, by reducing the minimum period between when board meetings are called and held from the current ten (10) days to forty-eight (48) hours. The aim is to adapt the period to the Company's new reality and provide the Board of Directors with greater flexibility.

Therefore, the proposal is to amend article 17 of the by-laws on the operation of the Board of Directors.

3. PROPOSED RESOLUTION FOR APPROVAL AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The full text of the proposed resolution on the amendment of the operation of the Board of Directors of the Company and the related amendment to article 17 of the by-laws to be submitted for approval by shareholders at the Company's General Meeting is as follows:

"Amendment of the operation of the Company's Board of Directors and the related amendment to article 17 of the Company's by-laws.

It is resolved to amend the operation of the Board of Directors and specifically the regime for convening meetings, setting the minimum amount of time between the call by the Board of Directors to convene and the holding of the meeting to forty-eight (48) hours and, therefore, redraft article 17 of the Company's by-laws, which will henceforth read as follows (for the avoidance of doubt, both the former text and the new text are presented below):

Former text New text to be approved

1