    GIGA   ES0105093001

GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.

(GIGA)
Gigas Hosting S A : Audit Committee report on amendment of articles of association

04/16/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
REPORT PREPARED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GIGAS HOSTING, S.A. REGARDING THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT OF THE OPERATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY AND THE RELATED AMENDMENT OF ARTICLE 17 OF THE BY-LAWS OF GIGAS HOSTING, S.A. INCLUDED IN ITEM 2 OF THE AGENDA TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON 18 MAY AND 19 MAY 2021 AT FIRST AND SECOND CALL, RESPECTIVELY.

1. PURPOSE OF THE REPORT

This report is prepared by the Board of Directors of Gigas Hosting, S.A. ("Gigas" or the "Company") regarding the proposed resolution to be submitted to shareholders for approval at the Company's forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting for the amendment of the operation of the Board of Directors of the Company and the related amendment to article 17 of the by-laws.

Specifically, this report is issued in accordance with article 286 of Royal Legislative Decree 1/2010, of 2 July, approving the restated text of the Spanish Companies Act (the "Spanish Companies Act") to explain and justify the proposed amendment to article 17 of the Company's by-laws included in the agenda to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholder to be held on 18 and 19 May 2021 at first and second call, respectively.

2. JUSTIFICATION OF THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT OF THE BY-LAWS REGARDING THE OPERATION OF THE COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Company's Board of Directors proposes amending the operation of the Board of Directors and, specifically, the regime for convening meetings, by reducing the minimum period between when board meetings are called and held from the current ten (10) days to forty-eight (48) hours. The aim is to adapt the period to the Company's new reality and provide the Board of Directors with greater flexibility.

Therefore, the proposal is to amend article 17 of the by-laws on the operation of the Board of Directors.

3. PROPOSED RESOLUTION FOR APPROVAL AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The full text of the proposed resolution on the amendment of the operation of the Board of Directors of the Company and the related amendment to article 17 of the by-laws to be submitted for approval by shareholders at the Company's General Meeting is as follows:

"Amendment of the operation of the Company's Board of Directors and the related amendment to article 17 of the Company's by-laws.

It is resolved to amend the operation of the Board of Directors and specifically the regime for convening meetings, setting the minimum amount of time between the call by the Board of Directors to convene and the holding of the meeting to forty-eight (48) hours and, therefore, redraft article 17 of the Company's by-laws, which will henceforth read as follows (for the avoidance of doubt, both the former text and the new text are presented below):

Former text

New text to be

approved

1

ARTICLE 17.-

ARTICLE 17.-

OPERATION OF THE BOARD OF

OPERATION OF THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS

DIRECTORS

Meetings of the Board of Directors

Meetings of the Board of Directors

shall be called by the chairperson or

shall be called by the chairperson or

acting

chairperson.

Directors

acting

chairperson.

Directors

comprising at least one third of the

comprising at least one third of the

members of the Board of Directors

members of the Board of Directors

may convene a meeting, specifying

may convene a meeting, specifying

the agenda, which must be held in the

the agenda, which must be held in the

town or city where the registered

town or city where the registered

office is located if the chairperson,

office is located if the chairperson,

after being asked to do so, fails to

after being asked to do so, fails to

convene the meeting within one

convene the meeting within one

month of the request.

month of the request.

The meeting shall be convened by

The meeting shall be convened by

letter, fax, or any other written or

letter, fax, or any other written or

electronic means. The notice of

electronic means. The notice of

meeting shall be addressed personally

meeting shall be addressed personally

to each board member and sent to the

to each board member and sent to the

address

appearing

in

their

address

appearing

in

their

appointment or any other address

appointment or any other address

notified to the Company at least ten

notified to the Company at least forty-

days before the date of the meeting.

eight hoursbefore the date of the

meeting.

A board meeting shall be deemed

valid when all of its members are

A board meeting shall be deemed valid

present and decide unanimously to

when all of its members are present

hold the meeting.

and decide unanimously to hold the

meeting.

The meeting shall be validly

constituted if an absolute majority of

The meeting shall be validly

members attend the meeting in

constituted if an absolute majority of

person or by proxy. In the event of an

members attend the meeting in

odd number of directors, the absolute

person or by proxy. In the event of an

majority shall rule be determined by

odd number of directors, the absolute

default (for example, 2 directors must

majority shall rule be determined by

be present at a meeting of a board

default (for example, 2 directors must

comprising 3 members; 3 in one of 5;

be present at a meeting of a board

4 in one of 7; etc).

comprising 3 members; 3 in one of 5;

4 in one of 7; etc).

2

A director may only be represented at

A director may only be represented at

board meetings by another director.

board meetings by another director.

Proxies shall be granted in a letter

Proxies shall be granted in a letter

addressed to the chairperson.

addressed to the chairperson.

Directors may attend, participate in

Directors may attend, participate in

discussions and exercise their right to

discussions and exercise their right to

vote through any means of distance

vote through any means of distance

communication provide that it duly

communication provide that it duly

guarantees the identity of the

guarantees the identity of the principal

principal and the security of their

and

the

security

of

their

communications and vote. The notice

communications and vote. The notice

of meeting shall indicate the

of meeting shall indicate the possibility

possibility of remote attendance and

of remote attendance and specify how

specify how this may be done.

this may be done.

Meetings of the Board of Directors may

Meetings of the Board of Directors may

be held by any means of distance

be held by any means of distance

communication under the same terms.

communication under the same terms.

The

chairperson

shall

open

The

chairperson

shall

open

proceedings and direct the discussion

proceedings and direct the discussion

on matters, granting the floor, and

on matters, granting the floor, and

providing news and reports on

providing news and reports on

corporate issues to the members of

corporate issues to the members of

the board.

the board.

Except where the Spanish Companies

Except where the Spanish Companies

Act requires a larger majority,

Act requires a larger majority,

agreements by the Board of Directors

agreements by the Board of Directors

shall be adopted by an absolute

shall be adopted by an absolute

majority of directors attending. In the

majority of directors attending. In the

event of an odd number of directors,

event of an odd number of directors,

the absolute majority shall rule be

the absolute majority shall rule be

determined by default (for example, 2

determined by default (for example, 2

directors must be present at a

directors must be present at a meeting

meeting of a board comprising 3

of a board comprising 3 members; 3

members; 3 in one of 5; 4 in one of 7;

in one of 5; 4 in one of 7; etc.).

etc.).

Voting on decisions in writing outside Voting on decisions in writing outside meetings shall be valid when no meetings shall be valid when no director objects to this procedure. director objects to this procedure.

3

Board of Directors' discussions and

Board of Directors' discussions and

decisions shall be recorded in a

decisions shall be recorded in a

minutes book.

minutes book.

The Board of Directors may designate

The Board of Directors may designate

from among its members an executive

from among its members an executive

committee or one or more chief

committee or one or more chief

executives, without prejudice to the

executives, without prejudice to the

powers of attorney that may be

powers of attorney that may be

granted to any person.

granted to any person.

The permanent delegation of any of

The permanent delegation of any of the

the Board of Directors' powers to the

Board of Directors' powers to the

executive committee or to any

executive committee or to any

executive director or directors, and the

executive director or directors, and the

appointment of any director to occupy

appointment of any director to occupy

these positions, shall require the

these positions, shall require the

favourable vote of two thirds of the

favourable vote of two thirds of the

board members to be valid and shall

board members to be valid and shall

not take effect until registration in the

not take effect until registration in the

Companies Register.

Companies Register.

Reporting on corporate governance,

Reporting on corporate governance,

the submission of financial statements

the submission of financial statements

to the general meeting and the powers

to the general meeting and the powers

vested thereby in the board may not

vested thereby in the board may not

be delegated except where explicitly

be delegated except where explicitly

authorised by the General Meeting.

authorised by the General Meeting."

This report was authorised for issue and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 14 April 2021.

________________________

________________________

Alfonso Cabezudo Fernández

Diego Ramón Cabezudo

de la Vega

Fernández de la Vega

________________________

________________________

María Aránzazu Ezpeleta Puras

José Antonio Arribas Sancho

4

________________________

________________________

Bonsai Venture Capital, S.A. SCR de régimen común (represented by Javier Cebrián Monereo)

5

Disclaimer

Gigas Hosting SA published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 17:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
