Gigas Hosting S A : Audit Committee report on amendment of articles of association

REPORT PREPARED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GIGAS HOSTING, S.A. REGARDING THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT OF THE OPERATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY AND THE RELATED AMENDMENT OF ARTICLE 17 OF THE BY-LAWS OF GIGAS HOSTING, S.A. INCLUDED IN ITEM 2 OF THE AGENDA TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON 18 MAY AND 19 MAY 2021 AT FIRST AND SECOND CALL, RESPECTIVELY.
1. PURPOSE OF THE REPORT
This report is prepared by the Board of Directors of Gigas Hosting, S.A. ("Gigas" or the "Company") regarding the proposed resolution to be submitted to shareholders for approval at the Company's forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting for the amendment of the operation of the Board of Directors of the Company and the related amendment to article 17 of the by-laws.
Specifically, this report is issued in accordance with article 286 of Royal Legislative Decree 1/2010, of 2 July, approving the restated text of the Spanish Companies Act (the "Spanish Companies Act") to explain and justify the proposed amendment to article 17 of the Company's by-laws included in the agenda to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholder to be held on 18 and 19 May 2021 at first and second call, respectively.
2. JUSTIFICATION OF THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT OF THE BY-LAWS REGARDING THE OPERATION OF THE COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Company's Board of Directors proposes amending the operation of the Board of Directors and, specifically, the regime for convening meetings, by reducing the minimum period between when board meetings are called and held from the current ten (10) days to forty-eight (48) hours. The aim is to adapt the period to the Company's new reality and provide the Board of Directors with greater flexibility.
Therefore, the proposal is to amend article 17 of the by-laws on the operation of the Board of Directors.
3. PROPOSED RESOLUTION FOR APPROVAL AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
The full text of the proposed resolution on the amendment of the operation of the Board of Directors of the Company and the related amendment to article 17 of the by-laws to be submitted for approval by shareholders at the Company's General Meeting is as follows:
"Amendment of the operation of the Company's Board of Directors and the related amendment to article 17 of the Company's by-laws.
It is resolved to amend the operation of the Board of Directors and specifically the regime for convening meetings, setting the minimum amount of time between the call by the Board of Directors to convene and the holding of the meeting to forty-eight (48) hours and, therefore, redraft article 17 of the Company's by-laws, which will henceforth read as follows (for the avoidance of doubt, both the former text and the new text are presented below):
Former text
New text to be
approved
ARTICLE 17.-
ARTICLE 17.-
OPERATION OF THE BOARD OF
OPERATION OF THE BOARD OF
DIRECTORS
DIRECTORS
Meetings of the Board of Directors
Meetings of the Board of Directors
shall be called by the chairperson or
shall be called by the chairperson or
acting
chairperson.
Directors
acting
chairperson.
Directors
comprising at least one third of the
comprising at least one third of the
members of the Board of Directors
members of the Board of Directors
may convene a meeting, specifying
may convene a meeting, specifying
the agenda, which must be held in the
the agenda, which must be held in the
town or city where the registered
town or city where the registered
office is located if the chairperson,
office is located if the chairperson,
after being asked to do so, fails to
after being asked to do so, fails to
convene the meeting within one
convene the meeting within one
month of the request.
month of the request.
The meeting shall be convened by
The meeting shall be convened by
letter, fax, or any other written or
letter, fax, or any other written or
electronic means. The notice of
electronic means. The notice of
meeting shall be addressed personally
meeting shall be addressed personally
to each board member and sent to the
to each board member and sent to the
address
appearing
in
their
address
appearing
in
their
appointment or any other address
appointment or any other address
notified to the Company at least ten
notified to the Company at least forty-
days before the date of the meeting.
eight hoursbefore the date of the
meeting.
A board meeting shall be deemed
valid when all of its members are
A board meeting shall be deemed valid
present and decide unanimously to
when all of its members are present
hold the meeting.
and decide unanimously to hold the
meeting.
The meeting shall be validly
constituted if an absolute majority of
The meeting shall be validly
members attend the meeting in
constituted if an absolute majority of
person or by proxy. In the event of an
members attend the meeting in
odd number of directors, the absolute
person or by proxy. In the event of an
majority shall rule be determined by
odd number of directors, the absolute
default (for example, 2 directors must
majority shall rule be determined by
be present at a meeting of a board
default (for example, 2 directors must
comprising 3 members; 3 in one of 5;
be present at a meeting of a board
4 in one of 7; etc).
comprising 3 members; 3 in one of 5;
4 in one of 7; etc).
A director may only be represented at
A director may only be represented at
board meetings by another director.
board meetings by another director.
Proxies shall be granted in a letter
Proxies shall be granted in a letter
addressed to the chairperson.
addressed to the chairperson.
Directors may attend, participate in
Directors may attend, participate in
discussions and exercise their right to
discussions and exercise their right to
vote through any means of distance
vote through any means of distance
communication provide that it duly
communication provide that it duly
guarantees the identity of the
guarantees the identity of the principal
principal and the security of their
and
the
security
of
their
communications and vote. The notice
communications and vote. The notice
of meeting shall indicate the
of meeting shall indicate the possibility
possibility of remote attendance and
of remote attendance and specify how
specify how this may be done.
this may be done.
Meetings of the Board of Directors may
Meetings of the Board of Directors may
be held by any means of distance
be held by any means of distance
communication under the same terms.
communication under the same terms.
The
chairperson
shall
open
The
chairperson
shall
open
proceedings and direct the discussion
proceedings and direct the discussion
on matters, granting the floor, and
on matters, granting the floor, and
providing news and reports on
providing news and reports on
corporate issues to the members of
corporate issues to the members of
the board.
the board.
Except where the Spanish Companies
Except where the Spanish Companies
Act requires a larger majority,
Act requires a larger majority,
agreements by the Board of Directors
agreements by the Board of Directors
shall be adopted by an absolute
shall be adopted by an absolute
majority of directors attending. In the
majority of directors attending. In the
event of an odd number of directors,
event of an odd number of directors,
the absolute majority shall rule be
the absolute majority shall rule be
determined by default (for example, 2
determined by default (for example, 2
directors must be present at a
directors must be present at a meeting
meeting of a board comprising 3
of a board comprising 3 members; 3
members; 3 in one of 5; 4 in one of 7;
in one of 5; 4 in one of 7; etc.).
etc.).
Voting on decisions in writing outside Voting on decisions in writing outside meetings shall be valid when no meetings shall be valid when no director objects to this procedure. director objects to this procedure.
Board of Directors' discussions and
Board of Directors' discussions and
decisions shall be recorded in a
decisions shall be recorded in a
minutes book.
minutes book.
The Board of Directors may designate
The Board of Directors may designate
from among its members an executive
from among its members an executive
committee or one or more chief
committee or one or more chief
executives, without prejudice to the
executives, without prejudice to the
powers of attorney that may be
powers of attorney that may be
granted to any person.
granted to any person.
The permanent delegation of any of
The permanent delegation of any of the
the Board of Directors' powers to the
Board of Directors' powers to the
executive committee or to any
executive committee or to any
executive director or directors, and the
executive director or directors, and the
appointment of any director to occupy
appointment of any director to occupy
these positions, shall require the
these positions, shall require the
favourable vote of two thirds of the
favourable vote of two thirds of the
board members to be valid and shall
board members to be valid and shall
not take effect until registration in the
not take effect until registration in the
Companies Register.
Companies Register.
Reporting on corporate governance,
Reporting on corporate governance,
the submission of financial statements
the submission of financial statements
to the general meeting and the powers
to the general meeting and the powers
vested thereby in the board may not
vested thereby in the board may not
be delegated except where explicitly
be delegated except where explicitly
authorised by the General Meeting.
authorised by the General Meeting."
This report was authorised for issue and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 14 April 2021.
Alfonso Cabezudo Fernández
Diego Ramón Cabezudo
de la Vega
Fernández de la Vega
María Aránzazu Ezpeleta Puras
José Antonio Arribas Sancho
Bonsai Venture Capital, S.A. SCR de régimen común (represented by Javier Cebrián Monereo)