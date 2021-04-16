Gigas Hosting S A : Audit Committee report on capital increase

REPORT PREPARED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GIGAS HOSTING, S.A. REGARDING THE PROPOSED CAPITAL INCREASE TO OFFSET CLAIMS INCLUDED IN AGENDA ITEM 1 OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS CALLED FOR 18 AND 19 MAY 2021 AT FIRST AND SECOND CALL, RESPECTIVELY.

1. PURPOSE OF THE REPORT

This report is prepared by the Board of Directors of Gigas Hosting, S.A. ("Gigas" or the "Company") regarding the proposed resolution to be submitted to shareholders for approval at the Company's forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting to increase the Company's share capital to offset a claim identified in this report in the appropriate manner, if applicable, by seventy-eight thousand five hundred euros (€78,500) paid by the offset of that claim.

Specifically, this report is issued in accordance with articles 286 and 296 of Royal Legislative Decree 1/2010, of 2 July, approving the restated text of the Spanish Companies Act (the "Spanish Companies Act") to explain and justify the proposed capital increase to offset claims included on the agenda to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 18 and 19 May 2021 and first and second call, respectively.

In accordance with article 301(2) of the Spanish Companies Act, this report is issued on the nature and characteristics of the claims to be offset, the identity of the contributors, the number of shares to be issued and the amount of the increase.

Also, in accordance with article 301(3) of the Spanish Companies Act, shareholders will have access to a certificate issued by the auditor confirming that its verification of the Company's accounts found the information provided on the claim to be offset to be accurate. Both the report and the certificate shall be made available to Gigas shareholders with the call of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 18 and 19 May 2021 at first and second call, respectively.

Should this resolution to increase capital be adopted at the Company's General Meeting, the corresponding shares shall be allocated to the holder of the claim to be offset.

2. JUSTIFICATION OF THE PROPOSED CAPITAL INCREASE TO OFFSET CLAIMS AND THE RELATED AMENDMENT TO THE COMPANY'S BY-LAWS

The Company's Board of Directors proposes increasing share capital to offset the claim identified in this report as part of the Company's inorganic growth process and, in particular, of the inorganic growth of the group of companies comprising the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group").

Under the framework of the corporate transaction entailing the acquisition by the Company of all the shares of Winreason, S.A., which belongs to the Cabonitel group, and its subsidiaries ("Oni"), Portugal's leading telecommunications company in the B2B (business-to-business) segment (the "Corporate Transaction"), the Company must pay GAEA Inversión, S.C.R., S.A., former holder of the shares (the "Holder of the Claim"), as part of the acquisition price, an amount in cash of twenty- four million five hundred and thirty-one thousand two hundred and fifty euros (€24,531.250). However, the Company reserved the right to pay that amount through the delivery of Company shares to the Holder of the Claim for their subscription and payment through the offset of the claim it holds against the Company.

In the opinion of the Company's Board of Directors, the Corporate Transaction and, in particular, the capital increase covered by this report, are suitable for the achievement of the Company's and its Group's inorganic growth objective. Moreover, the capital increase is in the Company's interest as it allows the Company to pay part of the price of the Corporate Transaction, which is of high strategic value for the Company and its Group.

1