Gigas Hosting S A : Medcap Forum May 2021 Investor Presentation
Moises Israel
Chairman
Investors' Presentation and Q1 2021 Results
Leading provider of cloud computing services in Spain, Portugal and Latam
First Converged Telco&Cloud Operator in the Iberian Peninsula
1 Digital transformation of all businesses
2 Cloud continues to grow, extending beyond storage and computing
•
Increasing volume, quality and reliability
• Cloud becoming the best performing and most
demands as well as security
efficient solution for IT infrastructure
• Growing decentralization (working from home,
• Rising cloud platforms' consumption
internationalization, remote teams, etc.)
• Increasing need for cloud
• Need for wider services portfolio, covering
B2B market
interconnection (Hybrid Cloud and multi
cloud services as well enterprise comms.
cloud environments)
•
Mid market underserved,
opportunity
with a lack of comprehensive offer
• Network functions becoming virtualized
• Possibility to deliver VPN, firewall and other network services with an IT approach, better competing with traditional telco services
• Traditional Telcos not providing convergent offering (cloud/IT, security and communications)
3 Convergence of cloud/IT, security and communications
1
Digital
transformation of all businesses
2
Cloud extends beyond storage and computing
3
Convergence of
cloud/IT,
security and
communications
EuropeLatAm
B2B size in Gigas' footprint
(companies with > 10 employees)
# of companies
221k
|
|
# of branches/locations
592k
B2B cloud market
|
Cloud/IaaS
|
DC & hosting
(size and growth(1))
Growth
2.9%
|
3.7
Cloud market
0.5
revenues
3.3
(2019, €bn)
B2B IT & Telco markets
Telecom
|
IT
|
Cloud
|
IT/Cloud market revenues
11.3
7.6
3.7
5.8
1.6
|
Telco market revenues
10.3
(2019, €Bn)
NOTES:(1): Considering only companies with more than 10 employees in each market (Gigas target segment)
5
(2): estimations of Gigas IT's addressable market based on Gartner (excluding consulting and implementation and end user device services markets)
All news about GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.
|Sales 2021
|
50,1 M
61,4 M
61,4 M
|Net income 2021
-
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
11,8 M
14,5 M
14,5 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|51,9x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
78,6 M
96,0 M
96,3 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,80x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,31x
|Nbr of Employees
|84
|Free-Float
|91,4%
|Chart GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.
Duration :
Period :
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
11,59 €
|Last Close Price
10,20 €
|Spread / Highest target
13,7%
|Spread / Average Target
13,7%
|Spread / Lowest Target
13,7%