    GIGA   ES0105093001

GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.

(GIGA)
Gigas Hosting S A : Medcap Forum May 2021 Investor Presentation

05/25/2021
Moises Israel

Chairman

Investors' Presentation and Q1 2021 Results

1

2

Leading provider of cloud computing services in Spain, Portugal and Latam

First Converged Telco&Cloud Operator in the Iberian Peninsula

3

1 Digital transformation of all businesses

2 Cloud continues to grow, extending beyond storage and computing

Increasing volume, quality and reliability

Cloud becoming the best performing and most

demands as well as security

efficient solution for IT infrastructure

Growing decentralization (working from home,

Rising cloud platforms' consumption

internationalization, remote teams, etc.)

Increasing need for cloud

Need for wider services portfolio, covering

B2B market

interconnection (Hybrid Cloud and multi

cloud services as well enterprise comms.

cloud environments)

Mid market underserved,

opportunity

with a lack of comprehensive offer

Network functions becoming virtualized

Possibility to deliver VPN, firewall and other network services with an IT approach, better competing with traditional telco services

Traditional Telcos not providing convergent offering (cloud/IT, security and communications)

3 Convergence of cloud/IT, security and communications

4

1

Digital

transformation of all businesses

2

Cloud extends beyond storage and computing

3

Convergence of

cloud/IT,

security and

communications

EuropeLatAm

B2B size in Gigas' footprint

(companies with > 10 employees)

# of companies

221k

419k

# of branches/locations

592k

1.286k

B2B cloud market

Cloud/IaaS

DC & hosting

(size and growth(1))

17.8%

20.4%

Growth

(CAGR 19-24,%)

2.9%

0.7%

3.7

Cloud market

0.5

1.6

revenues

3.3

0.2

(2019, €bn)

1.3

B2B IT & Telco markets

Telecom

IT

Cloud

(size (1)(2))

IT/Cloud market revenues

11.3

7.4

7.6

3.7

5.8

1.6

(2019, €Bn)

Telco market revenues

10.3

9.4

(2019, €Bn)

The GIGAS

opportunity

"+640 k target clients in Gigas' geographies"

"A double digit

growth opportunity

in key segments"

"A 38 Bn€

addressable

market"

NOTES:(1): Considering only companies with more than 10 employees in each market (Gigas target segment)

5

(2): estimations of Gigas IT's addressable market based on Gartner (excluding consulting and implementation and end user device services markets)

Disclaimer

Gigas Hosting SA published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
