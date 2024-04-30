EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gigaset AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2024
Address: https://www.gst-ag.de/berichte/geschaftsberichte/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gigaset AG
|Frankenstr. 2
|46395 Bocholt
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gigaset.com
