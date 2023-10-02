EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gigaset AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 30, 2023
Address: https://www.gigaset.com/de_de/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publikationen/quartalsberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 30, 2023
Address: https://www.gigaset.com/hq_en/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publications/quarterly-reports.html

