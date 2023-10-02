EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gigaset AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



02.10.2023 / 20:10 CET/CEST

Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 30, 2023

Address: https://www.gigaset.com/de_de/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publikationen/quartalsberichte.html



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 30, 2023

Address: https://www.gigaset.com/hq_en/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publications/quarterly-reports.html



