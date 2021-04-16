DGAP-AFR : Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gigaset AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial
statements
Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the
WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2021-04-16 / 10:34
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 22, 2021
Address: https://www.gigaset.com/de_de/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 22, 2021
Address: https://www.gigaset.com/hq_en/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publications/annual-reports.html
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-04-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press
Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Gigaset AG
Frankenstr. 2
46395 Bocholt
Germany
Internet: www.gigaset.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1185755 2021-04-16
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 16, 2021 04:35 ET (08:35 GMT)