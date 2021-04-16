DGAP-AFR : Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gigaset AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-04-16 / 10:34 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Annual financial report of the group Language: German Date of disclosure: April 22, 2021 Address: https://www.gigaset.com/de_de/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte.html Language: English Date of disclosure: April 22, 2021 Address: https://www.gigaset.com/hq_en/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publications/annual-reports.html =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Gigaset AG Frankenstr. 2 46395 Bocholt Germany Internet: www.gigaset.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

