DGAP-AFR : Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2021-05-18 / 08:07
Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 20, 2021
Address: https://www.gigaset.com/de_de/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publikationen/quartalsberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 20, 2021
Address: https://www.gigaset.com/hq_en/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publications/quarterly-reports.html
