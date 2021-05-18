DGAP-AFR : Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gigaset AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 2021-05-18 / 08:07 Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Language: German Date of disclosure: May 20, 2021 Address: https://www.gigaset.com/de_de/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publikationen/quartalsberichte.html Language: English Date of disclosure: May 20, 2021 Address: https://www.gigaset.com/hq_en/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publications/quarterly-reports.html =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Gigaset AG Frankenstr. 2 46395 Bocholt Germany Internet: www.gigaset.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1197548 2021-05-18

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2021 02:07 ET (06:07 GMT)