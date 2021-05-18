Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Gigaset AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGS   DE0005156004

GIGASET AG

(GGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-AFR : Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/18/2021 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gigaset AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial 
statements 
Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 
2021-05-18 / 08:07 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - 
a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: May 20, 2021 
Address: https://www.gigaset.com/de_de/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publikationen/quartalsberichte.html 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: May 20, 2021 
Address: https://www.gigaset.com/hq_en/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publications/quarterly-reports.html 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Gigaset AG 
              Frankenstr. 2 
              46395 Bocholt 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.gigaset.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1197548 2021-05-18

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197548&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2021 02:07 ET (06:07 GMT)

All news about GIGASET AG
02:08aDGAP-AFR  : Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly..
DJ
02:08aGIGASET AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports an..
EQ
04/29GIGASET  : Information pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 (Table..
PU
04/25GIGASET  : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2021/Agenda
PU
04/22GIGASET  : Compensation system for the members of the Supervisory Board (agenda ..
PU
04/22GIGASET  : Further explanations of shareholder's rights
PU
04/22PRESS RELEASE : Gigaset AG publishes 2020 Annual -2-
DJ
04/22PRESS RELEASE  : Gigaset AG publishes 2020 Annual Report
DJ
04/22GIGASET  : publishes 2020 Annual Report
EQ
04/16GIGASET AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 234 M 284 M 284 M
Net income 2021 -4,95 M -6,02 M -6,02 M
Net Debt 2021 89,6 M 109 M 109 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 40,0 M 48,6 M 48,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart GIGASET AG
Duration : Period :
Gigaset AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIGASET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,60 €
Last Close Price 0,30 €
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 97,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 58,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Klaus Weßing Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Schuchardt Chief Financial Officer
Hau Yan Wong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paolo Vittorio Di Fraia Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ka Yan Shiu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIGASET AG0.67%49
APPLE INC.-4.84%2 126 839
XIAOMI CORPORATION-21.23%83 242
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.49%19 947
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-15.35%16 209
FIH MOBILE LIMITED16.84%1 114