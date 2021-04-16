Log in
Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/16/2021 | 04:36am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gigaset AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.04.2021 / 10:34
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 22, 2021
Address: https://www.gigaset.com/de_de/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 22, 2021
Address: https://www.gigaset.com/hq_en/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publications/annual-reports.html

16.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gigaset AG
Frankenstr. 2
46395 Bocholt
Germany
Internet: www.gigaset.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1185755  16.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185755&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 210 M 251 M 251 M
Net income 2020 -10,7 M -12,8 M -12,8 M
Net Debt 2020 97,9 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44,4 M 53,1 M 53,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart GIGASET AG
Duration : Period :
Gigaset AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIGASET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,48 €
Last Close Price 0,34 €
Spread / Highest target 43,3%
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Klaus Weßing Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Schuchardt Chief Financial Officer
Hau Yan Wong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paolo Vittorio Di Fraia Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ka Yan Shiu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIGASET AG11.67%53
APPLE INC.1.36%2 257 999
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.83%505 220
XIAOMI CORPORATION-23.04%82 422
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-2.98%18 338
HTC CORPORATION16.75%1 037
