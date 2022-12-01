EQS-News: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Gigaset replaces popular DA desktop phone series with improved DESK family: A total of four new DESK models offer convenient desktop telephony for the 21st century



01.12.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

Munich, December 01, 2022



Gigaset replaces popular DA desktop phone series with improved DESK family

A total of four new DESK models offer convenient desktop telephony for the 21st century

Gigaset is launching a new corded fixed-line phone family. The new DESK series with its high-quality design covers the entire telephony spectrum – from the basic device to the top model with black and white inverted display, elegant surfaces, five-way navigation and answering machine. The hearing aid compatible DESK 400 will be launched first and go on sale in Germany from the start of December. The DESK 200, 600 and 800A models, the other variants in the product family, with different features and their own look, will follow by mid-2023.

“The demand for analog fixed-line phones in large numbers continues unabated,” says Thomas Prößdorf, Head of Product Management Global ODM at Gigaset. “Corded phones are consciously used in private households, hotel rooms, in retail stores or public facilities. With our new DESK series we are presenting high-quality devices with an extensive range of telephony functions at attractive prices.”



The Gigaset DESK 400 has four one-touch keys that can be used for the most important contacts. In addition, up to ten numbers can be saved as speed-dial numbers. The device can be used either as a desktop or wall-mounted phone. In desktop mode, the stable stand ensures the ideal angle for using the Gigaset DESK 400.

Certified according to the European ITU-T P.370 standard, the DESK 400 is hearing aid compatible and allows wearers of hearing aids with an induction loop system to make calls without any irritating noises. The ringtone volume can be set to three levels, while the handset volume has two levels. The device works directly on an external phone line (a/b) or a phone system.

Gigaset offers the DESK 200 as a particularly space-saving variant – at a width of just eight centimeters it can be used hanging on the wall or standing on the desk. The keypad is located in the handset, and calls are additionally indicated via an LED.



The DESK 600 and DESK 800A will additionally feature extensive convenience functions. For example, the devices will have seven one-touch keys with double assignment, phone books for up to 100 entries, hearing aid compatibility, wall assembly options, and three-line LCD displays with LED backlighting measuring 3.4 cm x 6.6 cm. The DESK 800A will also have an answering machine with up to 60 minutes of recording time, and visual call display for incoming calls, in hands-free mode, or missed calls.

The DESK 200 and DESK 400 models do not need their own power supply and are powered directly from the phone cable. The DESK 400 goes on sales from the start of December at the RRP of €29.99, and the Desk 200 from mid-January at the RRP of €24.99. DESK 600 and DESK 800A will follow from mid-2023 at the RRP of €54.99 and €69.99 respectively. All products will be available at stores and online retailers and in the Gigaset online shop.





Gigaset is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europe’s market leader in DECT telephones and is also a leader in the international arena, with around 900 employees and sales activities in 54 countries. Its business activities also comprise an extensive smartphone portfolio, cloud-based smart home solutions for security, convenience, energy management and care, DECT IP-based stationary and mobile telephony solutions, and as well as single- and multi-cell systems for small, medium-sized and large enterprises.

Follow us on: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter | YouTube | Blog | Xing | LinkedIn

Visit our homepage: www.gigaset.com