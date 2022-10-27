EQS-News: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous

Munich, October 27th, 2022



Gigaset smartphones for Deutsche Bahn

DB AG continues to rely on mobile devices “Made in Germany”

Gigaset has once again come out on top with its latest smartphone models in two independent, public invitations to tender issued by Deutsche Bahn. In future, the Gigaset GS5 will be used on a large scale in Deutsche Bahn trains. 7,000 devices will make the work of the train attendants easier: Gigaset supplies the hardware for ticket control, ticket sales and card payments for Deutsche Bahn in local transport. For this product, called "DB Mosaik", customer service staff and ticket inspectors on buses and trains will no longer need a separate custom-built hardware device, but will be able to control their work via their smartphone. In addition, 7,000 Gigaset GS5 PRO smartphones will replace existing smartphones at Deutsche Bahn that are coming to the end of their useful life.



"Gigaset can do smartphones," says Jörg Wissing, Senior Product & Business Development Manager. "We have proven that more than once. After 6,000 units of the predecessor GS4, we are now also allowed to deliver the GS5 in different variants to Deutsche Bahn. The new models were able to convince in user tests and are an excellent fit for Deutsche Bahn's use cases."

The three models GS5 LITE, GS5 and GS5 PRO convince with an enduring exchangeable battery, monthly security updates, 128 GB storage capacity and the powerful processor MediaTek Helio G85. Like all current Gigaset smartphones, the GS5 PRO supports Android Enterprise and comes with a 64 MP main camera and 6 GB RAM, so that even several applications run smoothly in parallel. With the cheaper GS5 LITE, users do without features such as wireless charging, the glass back and part of the RAM.

All devices are "Made in Germany" and are manufactured at Gigaset's main factory in Bocholt, North Rhine-Westphalia. The short delivery times and routes support Deutsche Bahn AG, especially in the handling of complex projects. For corporate orders, the device can be flexibly configured - from the home screen with the company logo to the selection of apps, details on device management and the choice of background images and ring tones. Even for relatively small quantities, logos, IMEI numbers, departmental designations or other customized information can be engraved on the back of the device.

"Many companies have set themselves ambitious sustainability goals. We notice that, as part of their voluntary commitment, they are looking for suppliers who can help them meet them. Again and again we experience that we can also convince them with our commitment to the location," Jörg Wissing continues.

The Gigaset GS5 LITE is available in the colours Pearl White and Titanium Grey at a price of 249 euros (RRP) in stationary and online retail outlets as well as in the Gigaset online shop for 249 euros (RRP). The Gigaset GS5 is also available in Dark Titanium Grey and Light Purple for 299 euros (RRP). The GS5 PRO is exclusively available in Dark Titanium Grey at a price of 349 euros (RRP) for business customers. High-resolution image material can be found here.

Gigaset is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europe’s market leader in DECT telephones and is also a leader in the international arena, with around 900 employees and sales activities in 54 countries. Its business activities also comprise an extensive smartphone portfolio, cloud-based smart home solutions for security, convenience, energy management and care, DECT IP-based stationary and mobile telephony solutions, and as well as single- and multi-cell systems for small, medium-sized and large enterprises.

