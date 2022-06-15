Gigastorage : Announcement to correct the Company's lending funds/ Endorsements & Guarantees information declared in May 2022.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/15 2.Company name:Gigastorage Corporation 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: Revising the limit of total funds lending of Wisdom in May 2022. 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Statements of lending funds 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: In May 2022, the limit of total funds lending of Wisdom is NT 282,794 thousand. 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: In May 2022, the limit of total funds lending of Wisdom is NT 188,530 thousand. 9.Countermeasures: Announcement at MOPS and updated correct information in the Statements of lending funds. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.