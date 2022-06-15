Gigastorage : Announcement to correct the Company's lending funds/ Endorsements & Guarantees information declared in May 2022.
06/15/2022 | 06:43am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: GIGASTORAGE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
18:27:40
Subject
Announcement to correct the Company's lending
funds/ Endorsements & Guarantees information declared
in May 2022.
Date of events
2022/06/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/15
2.Company name:Gigastorage Corporation
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
Revising the limit of total funds lending of Wisdom in May 2022.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Statements of lending funds
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
In May 2022, the limit of total funds lending of Wisdom is NT 282,794
thousand.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
In May 2022, the limit of total funds lending of Wisdom is NT 188,530
thousand.
9.Countermeasures:
Announcement at MOPS and updated correct information in the Statements of
lending funds.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Gigastorage Corporation published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 10:42:07 UTC.