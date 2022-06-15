Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Gigastorage Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2406   TW0002406006

GIGASTORAGE CORPORATION

(2406)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
21.75 TWD   -0.46%
06:43aGIGASTORAGE : Announcement to correct the Company's lending funds/ Endorsements & Guarantees information declared in May 2022.
PU
05/14Gigastorage Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/19GIGASTORAGE : Announcement to correct the company's lending funds/ Endorsements & Guarantees information declared in March 2022.
PU
Summary 
Summary

Gigastorage : Announcement to correct the Company's lending funds/ Endorsements & Guarantees information declared in May 2022.

06/15/2022 | 06:43am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: GIGASTORAGE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 18:27:40
Subject 
 Announcement to correct the Company's lending
funds/ Endorsements & Guarantees information declared
in May 2022.
Date of events 2022/06/15 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/15
2.Company name:Gigastorage Corporation
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
 Revising the limit of total funds lending of Wisdom in May 2022.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Statements of lending funds
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
 In May 2022, the limit of total funds lending of Wisdom is NT 282,794
 thousand.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
 In May 2022, the limit of total funds lending of Wisdom is NT 188,530
 thousand.
9.Countermeasures:
 Announcement at MOPS and updated correct information in the Statements of
 lending funds.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Gigastorage Corporation published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 10:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8 348 M 281 M 281 M
Net income 2021 24,8 M 0,83 M 0,83 M
Net Debt 2021 3 429 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2021 400x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 632 M 257 M 257 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart GIGASTORAGE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gigastorage Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIGASTORAGE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chi Ming Chen Chairman & Spokesman
Chih Ping Tsai Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jui Yao Chien Independent Director
Chun Liang Chen Independent Director
Ming Lang Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIGASTORAGE CORPORATION-37.23%257
MEDIATEK INC.-26.05%47 151
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-12.89%17 646
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-40.21%14 928
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-12.77%10 010
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-31.89%9 910