GigCapital2 : has Entered into Business Combination Agreements with UpHealth and Cloudbreak to Form Combined Company to List On the NYSE, UpHealth Investor Presentation

GigCapital2 (NYSE: GIX), a Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)™ corporation, today announced that it has entered into two separate definitive business combination agreements with each of UpHealth Holdings, Inc. ('UpHealth'), one of the largest national and international digital healthcare providers, and Cloudbreak Health, LLC, ('Cloudbreak'), a leading unified telemedicine and video medical interpretation solutions provider, respectively, to form a combined entity that will create one of the only profitable, publicly traded, comprehensive global digital healthcare companies. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named UpHealth, Inc. and will continue to be listed on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol 'UPH'.

GigCapital Global ('GigCapital') is a Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)™ technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) focused investment group led by an affiliated team of technology industry corporate executives and entrepreneurs, and TMT operational and strategic experts in the private and public markets, including substantial, success-proven M&A and IPO activities. The group deploys a unique Mentor-Investors™ methodology to partner with exceptional TMT companies, managed by dedicated and experienced entrepreneurs. The GigCapital Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) companies (also known as blank check companies or Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs)) offer financial, operational and executive mentoring to U.S. and overseas private, and non-U.S. public companies, in order to accelerate their path from inception and as a privately-held entity into the growth-stage as a publicly traded company in the U.S. The partnership of GigCapital with these companies continues through an organic and roll-up strategy growth post the transition to a public company. GigCapital was launched in 2017 with the vision of becoming the lead franchise in incepting and developing TMT Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) companies. For more information, visit www.gigcapitalglobal.com or www.gigcapital2.com.

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE: GIX, GIX.U, GIX.RT, and GIX.WS), is one of GigCapital's Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) companies.

'Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)' and 'Mentor-Investor' are trademarks of GigFounders, LLC, an affiliate GigCapital and GigCapital2, and is used pursuant to agreement.

For more information, visit www.gigcapitalglobal.com.

For GigCapital Investor / Media Relations:

Darrow Associates

Jim Fanucchi: (408) 404-5400

Jordan Darrow: (512) 551-9296

ir@GigCapital2.com

For UpHealth Investor / Media Relations:

ICR Strategic Communications & Advisory

Investors:

Constantine Davides

Constantine.Davides@westwicke.com

(617) 335-8899

Media:

Phil Denning

Phil.Denning@icrinc.com

(646) 277-1258