GigCapital5 : Explanatory Note - Form 8-K/A

Explanatory Note
As previously reported, on September 23, 2022, the Company approved the amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation that extends the date by which the Company must consummate a business combination transaction from September 28, 2022 on a monthly basis up to March 28, 2023 (the date which is 18 months from the closing date of the Company's initial public offering of units) by depositing $160,000 into the Trust Account for each one month extension. Following such amendment, stockholders elected to redeem 18,985,950 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share ("Common Stock"), which represents approximately 82.55% of the shares that were part of the units that were sold in the Company's initial public offering. We described this amendment and redemptions in our Current Report on Form 8-Kfiled with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 23, 2022 (the "Initial 8-K").
In Item 7.01 of the Initial 8-K,we indicated that the remaining balance in the Company's trust account after the redemptions was approximately $40,541,905. This Current Report on Form 8-K/Aamends the Initial 8-Kto correct that the remaining balance in the Company's trust account after the redemptions is approximately $40,622,292 and 4,014,050 shares of Common Stock will remain issued and outstanding.
