GigCapital5 : Explanatory Note - Form 8-K/A

09/26/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
8-K/A

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K/A

(Amendment No. 1)

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

September 23, 2022

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported)

GIGCAPITAL5, INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-40839 86-1728920

(State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation or organization)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification Number)

1731 Embarcardero Rd., Suite 200

Palo Alto, CA94303

(Address of principal executive offices)

(650)276-7040

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filingis intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 underthe Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communicationspursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) underthe Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communicationspursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) underthe Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e 4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
Symbols

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Units, each consisting of one share of common stock, $0.0001 par value, and one redeemable warrant GIA.U New York Stock Exchange
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share GIA New York Stock Exchange
Redeemable warrants, each full warrant exercisable for one share of common stock for an exercise price of $11.50 per share GIA.WS New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 ofthe Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 ofthis chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Explanatory Note

As previously reported, on September 23, 2022, the Company approved the amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation that extends the date by which the Company must consummate a business combination transaction from September 28, 2022 on a monthly basis up to March 28, 2023 (the date which is 18 months from the closing date of the Company's initial public offering of units) by depositing $160,000 into the Trust Account for each one month extension. Following such amendment, stockholders elected to redeem 18,985,950 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share ("Common Stock"), which represents approximately 82.55% of the shares that were part of the units that were sold in the Company's initial public offering. We described this amendment and redemptions in our Current Report on Form 8-Kfiled with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 23, 2022 (the "Initial 8-K").

In Item 7.01 of the Initial 8-K,we indicated that the remaining balance in the Company's trust account after the redemptions was approximately $40,541,905. This Current Report on Form 8-K/Aamends the Initial 8-Kto correct that the remaining balance in the Company's trust account after the redemptions is approximately $40,622,292 and 4,014,050 shares of Common Stock will remain issued and outstanding.

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibit
Number
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: September 26, 2022

GIGCAPITAL5, INC.
By:

/s/ Dr. Raluca Dinu

Name: Dr. Raluca Dinu
Title: Chief Executive Officer, President, Secretary, and Director

Disclaimer

Gigcapital5 Inc. published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 21:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
