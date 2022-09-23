GigCapital5, Inc. Announces Stockholder Approval of Extension Amendments to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and Investment Management Trust Agreement

GigCapital5, Inc. (“GigCapital5” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GIA.U; GIA; GIA.WS), a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, today announced that its stockholders approved a change of the extension terms of the combination period by the end of which it has to consummate a business combination, allowing the Company to extend such date six (6) times for an additional one (1) month each time, from September 28, 2022 to March 28, 2023 (the date which is 18 months from the closing date of GigCapital5’s initial public offering) (the extension, the “Extension”) by depositing $160,000 into the Trust Account for each one month extension. As the Company has not yet announced a business combination, the Company’s board of directors currently believes that without the Extension, there will not be sufficient time to complete such a transaction.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5 is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While GigCapital5’s efforts to identify a target business may span many industries, the focus of GigCapital5’s search is for prospects within the technology, media and telecommunications, aerospace and defense, advanced medical equipment, intelligent automation and sustainable industries. GigCapital5 was sponsored by GigAcquisitions5, LLC, which was founded by GigFounders, LLC, each a member entity of GigCapital Global, and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

