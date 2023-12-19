Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Filed by the Registrant ☒ Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐ Check the appropriate box: ☐ Preliminary Proxy Statement ☐ Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2)) ☐ Definitive Proxy Statement ☒ Definitive Additional Materials ☐ Soliciting Material under §240.14a-12 GigCapital5, Inc. (Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter) (Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant) Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box): ☒ No fee required. ☐ Fee paid previously with preliminary materials. ☐ Fee computed on table in exhibit required by Item 25(b) per Exchange Act Rules 14a6(i)(1) and 0-11

SUPPLEMENT TO PROXY STATEMENT OF GigCapital5, Inc. Dated December 19, 2023 The following disclosures in this proxy supplement (the "Supplement") supplement, and should be read in conjunction with, the disclosures contained in the Company's definitive proxy statement (the "Definitive Proxy Statement"), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 11, 2023, which in turn should be read in its entirety. To the extent the information set forth herein differs from or updates information contained in the Definitive Proxy Statement, the information set forth herein shall supersede or supplement the information in the Definitive Proxy Statement. All other information in the Definitive Proxy Statement remains unchanged. As provided in the Definitive Proxy Statement, the Company is seeking stockholder approval of, among other things, an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the "Charter Amendment Proposal"), to give the Company the right to extend the date by which it has to consummate an initial business combination ("Business Combination") (the "Combination Period") and an amendment to the Company's investment management trust agreement allowing the Company to extend the Combination Period (the "Trust Amendment Proposal", and together with the Charter Amendment Proposal, the "Extension"). As further provided, GigCapital5, Inc. ("GigCapital5"), QT Imaging, Inc. ("QT Imaging"), and QTI Merger Sub, Inc. ("Merger Sub") are parties to the Business Combination Agreement (the "BCA"), dated December 8, 2023. The purpose of the following supplemental disclosures is to provide information about certain non-redemption agreements (the "Non-Redemption Agreements") that have been entered into in connection with the Company's upcoming special meeting of its stockholders scheduled for December 28, 2023 (the "December 2023 Meeting"). Terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, have the meanings set forth in the Definitive Proxy Statement.

DESCRIPTION OF NON-REDEMPTION AGREEMENTS Non-Redemption Agreements On December 19, 2023, GigCapital5, Inc. ("GigCapital5") and QT Imaging, Inc. ("QT Imaging") entered into separate agreements (each, a "December 2023 Non-Redemption Agreement", and collectively, the "December 2023 Non-Redemption Agreements") with certain of the public stockholders of GigCapital5 (each, individually, a "Public Stockholder", and together, the "Public Stockholders") eligible to redeem their respective shares of common stock of GigCapital5 ("GigCapital5 Common Stock") at the upcoming special meeting of stockholders of GigCapital5 scheduled for December 28, 2023 (the "December 2023 Meeting"). Capitalized terms used herein but not otherwise defined shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the December 2023 Non-Redemption Agreements. Any reference herein to the "December 2023 Non-Redemption Agreement" is to be treated as a reference to each Public Stockholder's separate agreement and should be construed accordingly and any action taken by a Public Stockholder should be construed as an action under its own respective agreement. As described further in the Definitive Proxy Statement, at the December 2023 Meeting, among other things, the stockholders of GigCapital5 will vote on a proposed extension of the combination period (the "Extension") for consummating an initial business combination. Pursuant to the December 2023 Non-Redemption Agreements, the Public Stockholders have agreed not to request redemption in connection with the Extension or to reverse any previously submitted redemption demands in connection with the Extension with respect to the aggregate number of 1,359,229 shares of GigCapital5 Common Stock (the "Non-Redeemed GigCapital5 Shares"), provided that no Public Stockholder is required to hold a number of shares of GigCapital5 Common Stock representing in excess of 9.9% of the total number of shares of GigCapital5 Common Stock outstanding immediately following the December 2023 Meeting. The Non-Redeemed GigCapital5 Shares held by the Public Stockholders will not be subject to any other transfer restrictions than those described in the December 2023 Non-Redemption Agreements. The Public Stockholders will have no obligation to hold such Non-Redeemed GigCapital5 Shares beyond the date of the December 2023 Meeting. One of the non-redeeming Public Stockholders is Meteora Capital Partners, LP, which also has an economic interest in the sponsor of the Company, GigAcquisitions5, LLC. In consideration of the foregoing, QT Imaging has agreed to issue to the Public Stockholders (the "Share Issuance"), immediately prior to and substantially concurrently with, the closing of the proposed Business Combination (the "Closing"), that number of shares of common stock of QT Imaging (the "QTI Shares") equal to the result of: (i)(A) the number of months, rounded up to a whole number, having occurred since December 31, 2023 multiplied by (B) 0.02, such that at the Closing, the Public Stockholder will receive that consideration provided for in the BCA (as defined below) that a holder of QTI Shares is entitled to receive pursuant to the BCA, including that number of shares of GigCapital5 Common Stock equal to (A) the number of months rounded up to a whole number, having occurred since December 31, 2023 multiplied by (B) 0.02 (the "Merger Consideration GigCapital5 Shares"). The QTI Shares shall be issued directly to the Public Stockholder in book-entry form on the books and records of QT Imaging, and the Merger Consideration GigCapital5 Shares into which the QTI Shares convert at the Closing shall be issued directly to the Public Stockholder in book-entry form on the books and records of the Company's transfer agent in accordance with the terms of the BCA. The Public Stockholders shall not be required to forfeit, transfer or refrain from transferring any Merger Consideration GigCapital5 Shares. QT Imaging and GigCapital5 have agreed that any QTI Shares received by the Public Stockholders in the Share Issuance, or Merger Consideration GigCapital5 Shares into which such QTI Shares shall convert at the Closing, will not be changed as a result of or subject to any earn-outs, forfeitures, transfers, restrictions, amendments or other arrangements agreed to by QT Imaging with respect to its other QTI Shares or by GigCapital5 with respect to its other shares of GigCapital5 Common Stock. In the event that QT Imaging or GigCapital5 enters into one or more other non-redemption agreements in connection with the Extension ("Other Agreements"), QT Imaging and GigCapital5 have agreed that the terms of such Other Agreements will not be materially more favorable to such other investors than the terms of the December 2023 Non-Redemption Agreements are in respect of the Public Stockholders. In the event that another third party is afforded any such more favorable terms than the Public Stockholders, QT Imaging and GigCapital5 have agreed to promptly inform the Public Stockholders of such more favorable terms in writing, and the Public Stockholders will then have the right to elect to have such more favorable terms included in each Public Stockholder's respective December 2023 Non-Redemption Agreement.

A copy of the form of the December 2023 Non-Redemption Agreement is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC by GigCapital5 on the date hereof, and the foregoing description of the December 2023 Non-Redemption Agreements is qualified in its entirety by reference thereto.

