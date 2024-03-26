March 26, 2024 at 08:34 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Giglio.com Spa announced Tuesday that it closed 2023 with sales revenues of EUR56.3 million, up 10 percent from EUR51.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

The company also informed that it closed the year with a loss, reporting a negative EUR1.7 million, but an improvement from a loss of EUR2.3 million in 2022.

Adjusted Ebitda is negative EUR200,000, improving from a similarly negative EUR1 million.

Net financial position is cash positive at EUR7.1 million compared to EUR11.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

The company reported 153,000 active customers, up 19 percent from 2022.

Giglio.com is flat at EUR1.80 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.