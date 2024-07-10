(Alliance News) - Giglio.com Spa announced Wednesday that it has created a B2B business unit dedicated to digitization services.

After surpassing 150,000 active customers, Giglio.Com is launching a new business unit targeting this time the business customer base and providing its decades of know-how in order to boost the digitization process in the industry.

The new organizational structure is aimed at all companies in the fashion and non-fashion world, offering indispensable services for their digital declination. The business unit is named Digital Gateway Giglio.com and has four modules: Shooting Hub, Creative Hub, Marketing Hub and Technology Hub.

"The B2B declination of our business model appears to be a completely natural evolution at a time - like the current one - that requires, more and more, skills and tools capable of making a difference in the digitization processes of companies. The Digital Gateway responds to this need with those best-in-class skills that have matured during Giglio.Com's many years of experience and that have determined its success," commented Giuseppe Giglio, president and CEO of Giglio.com.

Giglio.com's stock is unchanged at EUR1.79 per share.

