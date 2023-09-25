September 25, 2023 at 06:32 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Giglio.com Spa announced Monday that it purchased 7,200 shares in the period between Sept. 18 and Sept. 22.

The shares were taken over at an average gross price of about EUR2.18 per share and a total consideration of EUR15,663.84.

The company thus holds 17,200 of its own shares or 0.1 percent of the share capital.

Giglio.com's stock is flat at EUR2.16 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.