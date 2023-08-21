(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Monday's Italy Growth in Piazza Affari.
---------
WINNERS
----------
Convergenze advances 4.2 percent, rearing its head again after two bearish sessions.
Altea Green Power, on the other hand, advances with 3.9 percent, also turning upward after two bearish sessions.
----------
LOSERS
----------
Giglio.Com marks a minus 5.9 percent at EUR2.24 per share.
International Care Company is stepping back 5.0% with price at EUR1.51 per share.
----------
By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter
