Today at 07:26 am

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Monday's Italy Growth in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

Convergenze advances 4.2 percent, rearing its head again after two bearish sessions.

Altea Green Power, on the other hand, advances with 3.9 percent, also turning upward after two bearish sessions.

----------

LOSERS

----------

Giglio.Com marks a minus 5.9 percent at EUR2.24 per share.

International Care Company is stepping back 5.0% with price at EUR1.51 per share.

----------

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.