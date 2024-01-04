January 04, 2024 at 07:24 am EST

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Thursday's Italy Growth in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

Energy advances over 13 percent, rebounding after two bearish sessions.

Bellini Nautica advances 6.8 percent, with new price at EUR1.74 per share, positioning the snout toward its third session to close on the bullish side.

----------

LOSERS

----------

Giglio.Com is depreciating in the EUR2.12 area, giving up 4.5 percent after 0.9 percent green on eve.

Gismondi 1754 is giving up 4.2% to EUR4.84, on the heels of eve's 1.0% red.

----------

