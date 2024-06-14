(Alliance News) - European stock markets - to which Piazza Affari is no exception - continued the session on the downside on Friday, with political instability in France continuing to weigh on investor sentiment bringing the euro to the 1.06 area, its lowest since early May.

In Asia, the Bank of Japan kept rates unchanged, as widely expected, but disappointed markets by delaying a reduction in monthly bond purchases.

Among the data, the Eurozone posted an annual trade surplus in April, thanks to increased exports, Eurostat reported Friday. According to early estimates, the Eurozone posted a trade surplus of EUR15.0 billion in April, compared with a deficit of EUR11.1 billion a year earlier.

On the domestic side, Italy recorded a trade surplus in April, Istat reported Friday. The statistics institute pointed to cyclical growth for exports and a decrease for imports. Italy's trade surplus was thus EUR4.81 billion in April compared to EUR4.34 billion in March and in comparison to a surplus of EUR362.0 million in April 2023.

Thus, the FTSE Mib is giving up 2.5 percent to 32,766.60 points, the Mid-Cap is giving up 1.3 percent to 46,457.45, the Small-Cap is in the red by 1.2 percent to 28,320.04, and Italy Growth is down 0.3 percent to 8,047.49.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 is giving up 0.1 percent, Paris' CAC 40 is giving up 0.7 percent, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is posting a 0.1 percent loss.

On the blue chip list, among the few bullish performers, Saipem is advancing 1.4 percent to EUR2.05 per share. Marshall Wace cut its short position on the stock to 0.01% from 0.63%.

Amplifon, meanwhile, marks a plus 1.3%, bringing its price to EUR57.02 per share, in its fourth bearish session.

At the back of the pack is Banca Monte dei Paschi, which gives up 3.4 percent to EUR4.33 per share, on the heels of eve's red.

DiaSorin, meanwhile, is giving up 2.8 percent to EUR97.82 per share, after two bullish sessions.

Inwit - down 0.4 percent - on Thursday signaled that it had formalized an agreement that provides for an option right to purchase an exclusive controlling stake of 51 percent of the share capital of Boldyn Networks Smart City Roma Spa, which won the tender for the Rome 5G project concession at the end of last year.

On the Mid-Cap, Intercos moves ahead 1.6 percent to EUR15.68, after a 3.9 percent decline on the eve of the event.

Strength on Zignago Vetro, which trades in the green by 0.3 percent after a 3.5 percent loss on Thursday evening.

Sales on MFE, with class A shares giving up 3.1 percent positioning themselves at the bottom of the list. This share class closed the eve session down 4.8%.

Salvatore Ferragamo, on the other hand, is giving up 2.6 percent to EUR8.77 per share, after a 2 percent contraction on eve and with the stock depreciating about 28 percent since the beginning of the year.

Rear-ends also for GVS, which marks a minus 2.6 percent to EUR6.86, on the heels of the previous session's 3.4 percent red.

On the Small-Cap, strength on Somec, which moves ahead 5.5 percent after 2.5 percent red on the eve.

Bialetti Industrie advances 3.6% to EUR0.231 per share, rearing its head after three bearish sessions.

Eems gives up 6.4 percent to EUR0.23 per share, after 4.5 percent in the red on eve. Of note, the stock in the monthly time frame marks an uptrend approaching 32%.

Among the SMBs, Bellini Nautica moves ahead 7.9%, bringing the price to EUR2.74, after closing flat on eve.

Doxee advances 3.8 percent to EUR2.18 per share, following a 1.9 percent red finish in the previous session.

Good buys also on Convergenze, which moves ahead 4.0% to EUR1.82 per share after 0.6% in the red on the eve.

At the tail end, Giglio.Com is giving up 6.0% to EUR1.87 per share, subject to profit taking after four bullish seute.

In New York last night, the Dow gave up 0.2%, the Nasdaq advanced 0.3%, and the S&P 500 closed in the green by 0.2%.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0686 from USD1.0764 yesterday in closing European equities while the pound was worth USD1.2705 from USD1.2755 on Thursday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is trading at USD82.51 per barrel from USD82.81 per barrel at Thursday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD2,324.08 an ounce from USD2,312.10 on Thursday evening.

On Friday afternoon's macroeconomic calendar, after the Eurogroup meeting at 1200 CEST, the focus will shift to U.S. import and export prices at 1430 CEST, while data on drilling rigs from Baker Hughes will come at 1900 CEST.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News senior reporter

