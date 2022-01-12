Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Giglio Group S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    GGTV   IT0005122400

GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.

(GGTV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

12/01/2022 - GIGLIO GROUP: PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL CALENDAR OF 2022 CORPORATE EVENTS

01/12/2022 | 03:36pm EST
GIGLIO GROUP: PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL CALENDAR OF 2022 CORPORATE EVENTS

Milan, 12 January 2022 - Giglio Group S.p.A. (Ticker GG) ("Giglio Group" or the "Company") pursuant to Art. 2.6.2 of the Regulation of markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces the Annual Calendar of Corporate Events for 2022.

The planned events are as follows:

  • 11 March 2022 Board of Directors' meeting for the approval of the Draft of Financial Statement and Consolidated Financial Statement as of 31 December 2021
  • 29 April 2022 Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting for the approval of the Financial Statements as of 31 December 2021
  • 16 May 2022 Board of Directors' meeting for the approval of the Interim Directors' Report as of 31 March 2022
  • 9 September 2022 Board of Directors' meeting for the approval of the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of 30 June 2022
  • 10 November 2022 Board of Directors' meeting for the approval of the Interim Directors' Report as of 30 September 2022

The Annual Calendar of Corporate Events is also made available on the Company's website at www.giglio.orgin the Investor Relations section. Any change in the calendar shall be communicated promptly.

Information on Giglio Group:

Founded in 2003 and listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana ever since 2018, Giglio Group is the leading company for the design, creation and management of high value-addede-commerce platforms in Italy for Fashion, Design, Lifestyle and, more recently, Food and Healthcare sectors. The Company is based in Milan, but it is also present with offices in New York, Shanghai, Rome, Lugano and Genoa. Thanks to its remarkable expertise, Giglio Group accompanies its customers in the online distribution of their products through a unique platform, starting from the implementation of fully tailor-made and managed monobrand e-store. Moreover, the Company integrates its business with the dedicated placement on main marketplaces worldwide, ensuring the online management of both new collections and inventories stock. The uniqueness of a "complete-supply-chain" online service thus ensures a 100% sell-through rate.

For further information:

Investor Relations: ir@giglio.org(+39)0283974207

Public Relations: elena.gallo@giglio.org (+39)0283974207

Press Office: antonio.bellantoni@giglio.org

Disclaimer

Giglio Group S.p.A. published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 20:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
