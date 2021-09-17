17/09/2021 - GIGLIO GROUP SPA: DEPOSITO RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA SEMESTRALE E INTEGRAZIONE AL COMUNICATO STAMPA DIFFUSO IN DATA 11 SETTEMBRE 2021

GIGLIO GROUP SPA: DEPOSIT OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND INTEGRATION OF PRESS RELEASE OF 11 SEPTEMBER 2021

Milan, 17 September 2021 - Giglio Group S.p.A. ("Giglio Group" or the "Company"), (Ticker

a company listed in the STAR segment of the Italian stock-exchange market managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and a leader in the design, creation and management of high added-value e- commerce platforms, announces that the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as of 30 June 2021, approved by the Board of Directors or 11 September 2021, together with the Independent Auditors' Report, is now available on the authorised storage mechanism at www.emarketstorage.com www.giglio.org

Moreover, by way of partial integration to the Press Release of 11 September 2021, the Company specifies, with regard to Meridiana Holding S.r.l. loan mentioned therein, that the loan, whose residual amount is equal to USD 707,070 and € [-], was granted to Giglio Group by a company of the Meridiana Group on 11 May 2020 and was later on transferred to Meridiana Holding (the "COVID Loan"). The COVID Loan's conditions for reimbursement were amended, at first, on 21 December 2020, on the occasion of the Company's acceptance of the offer presented by Meridiana Holding to subscribe the share capital increase realised by Giglio Group on 28 December 2021, and subsequently, through the agreement signed on 18 May 2021, which provided for an extension of the loan reimbursement period until 30 September 2022.

With the agreement signed on 11 September 2021, the Parties re-negotiated the COVID Loan's conditions for reimbursement (the "Transaction"), providing for a further extension of the reimbursement period from 30 September 2022 to 30 January 2023, as well as for the possibility to reimburse the whole borrowed sum in principal at the end of the reimbursement period, instead of returning it through monthly instalments until the final term, as originally agreed upon.

The Transaction was recorded as a Related-Parties Transaction, pursuant to the Consob Regulation adopted with resolution no. 17221/2010 (in the version currently in force - the "Consob Regulation") and to the Procedure for Transactions with Related Parties (the "Related-PartiesProcedure") adopted by the Company on 30 June 2021 and available on its website in the "Procedure Related Parties" section, given that Meridiana Holding S.r.l. is the majority shareholder of Giglio Group and that it is controlled and managed by Alessandro Giglio, the Executive Chairman of the Company.

Furthermore, the Transaction was qualified as "of lesser importance" pursuant to the Related-Parties Procedure and to the Consob Regulation, given that it did not overcome any of the Relevance Index set forth in Annex 3 of the aforementioned Consob Regulation, the Internal Control, Risks and