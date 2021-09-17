Log in
    GGTV   IT0005122400

GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.

(GGTV)
  Report
17/09/2021 - GIGLIO GROUP SPA: DEPOSITO RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA SEMESTRALE E INTEGRAZIONE AL COMUNICATO STAMPA DIFFUSO IN DATA 11 SETTEMBRE 2021

09/17/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
GIGLIO GROUP SPA: DEPOSIT OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND INTEGRATION OF PRESS RELEASE OF 11 SEPTEMBER 2021

Milan, 17 September 2021 - Giglio Group S.p.A. ("Giglio Group" or the "Company"), (Ticker

  1. a company listed in the STAR segment of the Italian stock-exchange market managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and a leader in the design, creation and management of high added-value e- commerce platforms, announces that the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as of 30 June 2021, approved by the Board of Directors or 11 September 2021, together with the Independent Auditors' Report, is now available on the authorised storage mechanism at www.emarketstorage.comand on the Company's website at www.giglio.org- "Investor Relations" section.

Moreover, by way of partial integration to the Press Release of 11 September 2021, the Company specifies, with regard to Meridiana Holding S.r.l. loan mentioned therein, that the loan, whose residual amount is equal to USD 707,070 and € [-], was granted to Giglio Group by a company of the Meridiana Group on 11 May 2020 and was later on transferred to Meridiana Holding (the "COVID Loan"). The COVID Loan's conditions for reimbursement were amended, at first, on 21 December 2020, on the occasion of the Company's acceptance of the offer presented by Meridiana Holding to subscribe the share capital increase realised by Giglio Group on 28 December 2021, and subsequently, through the agreement signed on 18 May 2021, which provided for an extension of the loan reimbursement period until 30 September 2022.

With the agreement signed on 11 September 2021, the Parties re-negotiated the COVID Loan's conditions for reimbursement (the "Transaction"), providing for a further extension of the reimbursement period from 30 September 2022 to 30 January 2023, as well as for the possibility to reimburse the whole borrowed sum in principal at the end of the reimbursement period, instead of returning it through monthly instalments until the final term, as originally agreed upon.

The Transaction was recorded as a Related-Parties Transaction, pursuant to the Consob Regulation adopted with resolution no. 17221/2010 (in the version currently in force - the "Consob Regulation") and to the Procedure for Transactions with Related Parties (the "Related-PartiesProcedure") adopted by the Company on 30 June 2021 and available on its website in the "Procedure Related Parties" section, given that Meridiana Holding S.r.l. is the majority shareholder of Giglio Group and that it is controlled and managed by Alessandro Giglio, the Executive Chairman of the Company.

Furthermore, the Transaction was qualified as "of lesser importance" pursuant to the Related-Parties Procedure and to the Consob Regulation, given that it did not overcome any of the Relevance Index set forth in Annex 3 of the aforementioned Consob Regulation, the Internal Control, Risks and

Related-Parties Committee gave its favourable opinion on the Transaction, pursuant to Art. 8.2 of the Related-Parties Procedure.

Information on Giglio Group

Founded in 2003 and listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana ever since 2018, Giglio Group is the leading company for the design, creation and management of high value-addede-commerce platforms in Italy for Fashion, Design, Lifestyle and, more recently, Food and Healthcare sectors. The Company is based in Milan, but it is also present with offices in New York, Shanghai, Rome, Lugano and Genoa. Thanks to its remarkable expertise, Giglio Group accompanies its customers in the online distribution of their products through a unique platform, starting from the implementation of fully tailor-made and managed monobrand e-store. Moreover, the Company integrates its business with the dedicated placement on main marketplaces worldwide, ensuring the online management of both new collections and inventories stock.. The uniqueness of a "complete-supply-chain" online service thus ensures a 100% sell-through rate.

For further information:

Investor Relations: ir@giglio.org(+39)0283974207

Public Relations: elena.gallo@giglio.org(+39)0283974207

Press Office: Antonio.bellantoni@giglio.org

Disclaimer

Giglio Group S.p.A. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 18:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 44,9 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
Net income 2020 -0,40 M -0,47 M -0,47 M
Net Debt 2020 14,3 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -108x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 46,1 M 54,2 M 54,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Giglio Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,15 €
Average target price 3,60 €
Spread / Average Target 67,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Riccardo Belloni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlo Maria Micchi Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Giglio Chairman
Antonio Lembo Chief Operating Officer
Silvia Olivotto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.-9.28%56
FOX CORPORATION28.19%20 793
DISCOVERY, INC.-10.30%17 525
RTL GROUP S.A.27.83%9 174
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.37.95%6 296
TEGNA INC.34.19%4 351