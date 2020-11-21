21/11/20 - Giglio Group: Corporate Disclosure

Giglio Group: Corporate Disclosure

Milan, 21 November 2020 - Giglio Group S.p.A. (Ticker GG.MI) ("Giglio Group" or the "Company") - e- commerce 4.0 company listed on the MTA-STAR market of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., gives notice that Alessandro Giglio announced to have been notified of Consob Resolution no. 21584 of 12 November 2020, published on 16 November on the official Bulletin of the Authority. The Resolution refers to facts relating to 2016/2017, when the shares of the Company were listed on the AIM market.

Alessandro Giglio also promptly communicated to the Company - pending the decision on the suspension request - that he shall abstain, on a prudential basis, from taking any action as director and Chairman of the Company. Therefore, the operational functions of his role as Chairman shall be carried out, in the meantime, by the Vice-chairwoman, Anna Lezzi.

Information on Giglio Group:

Founded in 2003 and listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana ever since 2018, Giglio Group is the leading company for the design, creation and management of high value-addede-commerce platforms in Italy for Fashion, Design, Lifestyle and, more recently, Food and Healthcare sectors. The Company is based in Milan, but it is also present with offices in New York, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Rome, Lugano and Genoa. Thanks to its remarkable expertise, Giglio Group accompanies its customers in the online distribution of their products through a unique platform, starting from the implementation of fully tailor-made and managed monobrand e-store. Moreover, the Company integrates its business with the dedicated placement on main marketplaces worldwide, ensuring the online management of both new collections and inventories stock. The uniqueness of a "complete-supply-chain" online service thus ensures a 100% sell-through rate.

For further information:

Investor Relations: ir@giglio.org(+39)0283974207

Public Relations: elena.gallo@giglio.org