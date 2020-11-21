Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Giglio Group S.p.A.    GGTV   IT0005122400

GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.

(GGTV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

21/11/20 - Giglio Group: Corporate Disclosure

11/21/2020 | 04:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Giglio Group: Corporate Disclosure

Milan, 21 November 2020 - Giglio Group S.p.A. (Ticker GG.MI) ("Giglio Group" or the "Company") - e- commerce 4.0 company listed on the MTA-STAR market of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., gives notice that Alessandro Giglio announced to have been notified of Consob Resolution no. 21584 of 12 November 2020, published on 16 November on the official Bulletin of the Authority. The Resolution refers to facts relating to 2016/2017, when the shares of the Company were listed on the AIM market.

Alessandro Giglio also promptly communicated to the Company - pending the decision on the suspension request - that he shall abstain, on a prudential basis, from taking any action as director and Chairman of the Company. Therefore, the operational functions of his role as Chairman shall be carried out, in the meantime, by the Vice-chairwoman, Anna Lezzi.

Information on Giglio Group:

Founded in 2003 and listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana ever since 2018, Giglio Group is the leading company for the design, creation and management of high value-addede-commerce platforms in Italy for Fashion, Design, Lifestyle and, more recently, Food and Healthcare sectors. The Company is based in Milan, but it is also present with offices in New York, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Rome, Lugano and Genoa. Thanks to its remarkable expertise, Giglio Group accompanies its customers in the online distribution of their products through a unique platform, starting from the implementation of fully tailor-made and managed monobrand e-store. Moreover, the Company integrates its business with the dedicated placement on main marketplaces worldwide, ensuring the online management of both new collections and inventories stock. The uniqueness of a "complete-supply-chain" online service thus ensures a 100% sell-through rate.

For further information:

Investor Relations: ir@giglio.org(+39)0283974207

Public Relations: elena.gallo@giglio.org

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Giglio Group S.p.A. published this content on 21 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2020 21:16:01 UTC
11/21/2020 | 04:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
All news about GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.
04:17p21/11/20 - GIGLIO GROUP : Corporate Disclosure
PU
11/12GIGLIO S P A : 12/11/20 - ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting of gi..
PU
11/12GIGLIO S P A : 12/11/20 - approved the results for 2020 q3
PU
11/12GIGLIO S P A : Interim Financial Report as of 30 September 2020
PU
10/2929/10/2020 - GIGLIO GROUP SPA : AGREEMENT WITH ANTICA SARTORIA BY Giacomo Cinque..
PU
10/22GIGLIO S P A : 22/10/2020 - Notice of deposit of the Director's Report on the it..
PU
10/2222/10/2020 - GIGLIO GROUP SPA : Agreement signed with mutti for the distribution..
PU
10/14GIGLIO S P A : 14/10/2020 - Notice of deposit of documnetations
PU
10/13GIGLIO S P A : 13/10/2020 - call of ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' mee..
PU
10/12GIGLIO S P A : 18/09/2020 - MI Corporate Report September 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 50,1 M 59,3 M 59,3 M
Net income 2020 0,53 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
Net Debt 2020 15,3 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 77,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 42,5 M 50,4 M 50,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Giglio Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,75 €
Last Close Price 2,32 €
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 105%
Spread / Lowest Target 89,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Giglio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Maria Micchi Chief Financial Officer
Anna Maria Lezzi Executive Director
Yue Zhao Non-Executive Director
Giorgio Mosci Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.-18.02%50
FOX CORPORATION-24.93%16 469
DISCOVERY, INC.-22.14%16 414
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-10.81%4 606
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED32.40%2 953
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.-20.86%2 845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ