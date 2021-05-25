Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Giglio Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGTV   IT0005122400

GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.

(GGTV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

25/05/2021 - GIGLIO GROUP: EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT FOR THE DISTRIBUTION OF RAPID SARS-COV-2 ANTIGEN SELF-DIAGNOSIS TESTS

05/25/2021 | 03:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GIGLIO GROUP: EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT FOR THE DISTRIBUTION

OF RAPID SARS-COV-2 ANTIGEN SELF-DIAGNOSIS TESTS

Milan, 25 May 2021. Giglio Group S.P.A. (Ticker GG), the leading company in Italy for designing, creating and managing high value-addede-commerce platforms, listed on the MTA-STAR stock exchange market managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., signed an agreement with IMAGRO S.p.A. for the distribution, exclusively for Italy, of "Boson Rapid SARS-Cov-2 Antigen Tests", registered by the Ministry of Health on 9 April 2021 with identification number 2089501. The exclusive distribution of the product will involve all major marketplaces, but also big, small and medium enterprises, public authorities and trade associations; the tests will also be available for purchase on the Company's e-commercewebsite www.gigliosalute.it.

This significant, strategic agreement shall strengthen Giglio Group's activity in the Healthcare sector, which was firstly tackled by the Group in 2020, during the first global lockdown, as a way to support the supply of face masks and PPEs to public authorities, regions, Confindustria and Confcommercio.

Alessandro Giglio, Chairman of Giglio Group S.p.A., declared: "We are glad to add to our offer a unique product, authorised and registered by the Ministry of Health, capable of quickly contributing to a simple and effective restraint on the pandemic.. The demand of rapid self- diagnosis tests is very high, and will be all the more so in the coming months, when monitoring the virus' performance during the fine-tuningof the vaccination stage will be of paramount importance. We expect a quick and widespread distribution of the product".

Information on Giglio Group: Founded in 2003 and listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana ever since 2018, Giglio Group is the leading company for the design, creation and management of high value-added e- commerce platforms in Italy for Fashion, Design, Lifestyle and, more recently, Food and Healthcare sectors. The Company is based in Milan, but it is also present with offices in New York, Shanghai, Rome, Lugano and Genoa. Thanks to its remarkable expertise, Giglio Group accompanies its customers in the online distribution of their products through a unique platform, starting from the implementation of fully tailor-made and managed monobrand e-store. Moreover, the Company integrates its business with the dedicated placement on main marketplaces worldwide, ensuring the online management of both new collections and inventories stock. The uniqueness of a "complete-supply-chain" online service thus ensures a 100% sell-through rate.

For further information:

Investor Relations: ir@giglio.org(+39)0283974207

Public Relations: elena.gallo@giglio.org(+39)0283974207

Press Office: antonio.bellantoni@giglio.org

Disclaimer

Giglio Group S.p.A. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 07:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.
03:05a25/05/2021 - GIGLIO GROUP : Exclusive agreement for the distribution of rapid sa..
PU
05/20GIGLIO S P A  : Statements of accounts at 31/12/2020 of extra EU foreign subsidi..
PU
05/18GIGLIO S P A  : 18/05/2021 - Ricerca Midcap
PU
05/12GIGLIO S P A  : Annual and Consolidated Financial statements 31.12.2020
PU
05/12GIGLIO S P A  : 12/05/2021 - Excerpt Notice of call Shareholders meeting 21.6.20..
PU
05/11GIGLIO S P A  : 11/05/2021 - the board of directors approves the results as at 3..
PU
05/1010/05/2021 - GIGLIO GROUP : amendment to the Annual Calendar of Corporate Events
PU
04/2929/4/21 - GIGLIO GROUP : Amendment to the annual calendar of 2021 corporate even..
PU
04/12GIGLIO S P A  : 12/4/21 - giglio group signs and agreement with wella italia for..
PU
03/29GIGLIO S P A  : 29/3/21 - amendment to the annual calendar of 2021 corporate eve..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44,9 M 55,0 M 55,0 M
Net income 2020 -0,40 M -0,49 M -0,49 M
Net Debt 2020 14,3 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -104x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 43,0 M 52,6 M 52,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Giglio Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00 €
Last Close Price 2,08 €
Spread / Highest target 92,8%
Spread / Average Target 92,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 92,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Riccardo Belloni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlo Maria Micchi Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Giglio Chairman
Antonio Lembo Chief Operating Officer
Silvia Olivotto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.-13.08%53
FOX CORPORATION28.57%21 437
DISCOVERY, INC.3.95%20 092
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.39.93%6 531
TEGNA INC.40.00%4 312
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED24.57%3 816