25/05/2021 - GIGLIO GROUP: EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT FOR THE DISTRIBUTION OF RAPID SARS-COV-2 ANTIGEN SELF-DIAGNOSIS TESTS

GIGLIO GROUP: EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT FOR THE DISTRIBUTION

OF RAPID SARS-COV-2 ANTIGEN SELF-DIAGNOSIS TESTS

Milan, 25 May 2021. Giglio Group S.P.A. (Ticker GG), the leading company in Italy for designing, creating and managing high value-addede-commerce platforms, listed on the MTA-STAR stock exchange market managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., signed an agreement with IMAGRO S.p.A. for the distribution, exclusively for Italy, of "Boson Rapid SARS-Cov-2 Antigen Tests", registered by the Ministry of Health on 9 April 2021 with identification number 2089501. The exclusive distribution of the product will involve all major marketplaces, but also big, small and medium enterprises, public authorities and trade associations; the tests will also be available for purchase on the Company's e-commercewebsite www.gigliosalute.it.

This significant, strategic agreement shall strengthen Giglio Group's activity in the Healthcare sector, which was firstly tackled by the Group in 2020, during the first global lockdown, as a way to support the supply of face masks and PPEs to public authorities, regions, Confindustria and Confcommercio.

Alessandro Giglio, Chairman of Giglio Group S.p.A., declared: "We are glad to add to our offer a unique product, authorised and registered by the Ministry of Health, capable of quickly contributing to a simple and effective restraint on the pandemic.. The demand of rapid self- diagnosis tests is very high, and will be all the more so in the coming months, when monitoring the virus' performance during the fine-tuningof the vaccination stage will be of paramount importance. We expect a quick and widespread distribution of the product".

Information on Giglio Group: Founded in 2003 and listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana ever since 2018, Giglio Group is the leading company for the design, creation and management of high value-added e- commerce platforms in Italy for Fashion, Design, Lifestyle and, more recently, Food and Healthcare sectors. The Company is based in Milan, but it is also present with offices in New York, Shanghai, Rome, Lugano and Genoa. Thanks to its remarkable expertise, Giglio Group accompanies its customers in the online distribution of their products through a unique platform, starting from the implementation of fully tailor-made and managed monobrand e-store. Moreover, the Company integrates its business with the dedicated placement on main marketplaces worldwide, ensuring the online management of both new collections and inventories stock. The uniqueness of a "complete-supply-chain" online service thus ensures a 100% sell-through rate.

