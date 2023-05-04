Giglio Group collapses after BDO fails to express opinion on 2022 financial statements

(Alliance News) - Giglio Group Spa reported that the auditors of BDO Italy did not express an opinion on the 2022 financial statements.

"We do not express an opinion on the company's annual financial statements. We were not able to acquire sufficient and appropriate evidence on the assessment of material items in the financial statements, including for the purpose of assessing the adequacy of the use of the going concern basis of accounting, in the preparation of the financial statements as of December 31, 2022," the auditors announced, pointing out some points in the financial statements that they cannot verify.

Giglio Group's board said it has "taken note of the conclusions reached" by BDO Italy "in the knowledge that it has correctly operated in the interest of the company and reserves further comments following a more in-depth examination of the reports."

Giglio Group's stock is down 20 percent at EUR0.57 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

