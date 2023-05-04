Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Giglio Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGTV   IT0005122400

GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.

(GGTV)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  04:10:36 2023-05-04 am EDT
0.5700 EUR   -20.17%
05:40aGiglio Group collapses after BDO fails to express opinion on 2022 financial statements
AN
02:28aEuropeans expected down; after Fed, ECB's turn today
AN
05/03Mib rises ahead of Fed; UniCredit bullish
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Giglio Group collapses after BDO fails to express opinion on 2022 financial statements

05/04/2023 | 05:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Giglio Group Spa reported that the auditors of BDO Italy did not express an opinion on the 2022 financial statements.

"We do not express an opinion on the company's annual financial statements. We were not able to acquire sufficient and appropriate evidence on the assessment of material items in the financial statements, including for the purpose of assessing the adequacy of the use of the going concern basis of accounting, in the preparation of the financial statements as of December 31, 2022," the auditors announced, pointing out some points in the financial statements that they cannot verify.

Giglio Group's board said it has "taken note of the conclusions reached" by BDO Italy "in the knowledge that it has correctly operated in the interest of the company and reserves further comments following a more in-depth examination of the reports."

Giglio Group's stock is down 20 percent at EUR0.57 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.
05:40aGiglio Group collapses after BDO fails to express opinion on 2022 financial statements
AN
02:28aEuropeans expected down; after Fed, ECB's turn today
AN
05/03Mib rises ahead of Fed; UniCredit bullish
AN
05/03Gequity to rebound; Giglio Group trailing.
AN
04/25European bourses expected to fall; Brent crude towards USD83
AN
04/24Milan black jersey but Stellantis is saved
AN
04/24AlgoWatt at the top; Mondo TV at the bottom
AN
04/24Leonardo trailing on Mib; good Take Off after accounts
AN
04/24Europeans down; oil sector suffers on Mib.
AN
04/17Futures bullish in wake of assets in Asia
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 38,5 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
Net income 2021 -4,62 M -5,11 M -5,11 M
Net Debt 2021 16,1 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,7 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Giglio Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Giglio Chairman
Carlo Maria Micchi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Francesco Gesualdi Lead Independent Director
Sara Armella Independent Director
Anna Maria Lezzi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.-35.68%17
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.43.57%31 249
FOX CORPORATION7.61%16 831
RTL GROUP S.A.4.56%7 055
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-4.29%5 940
TEGNA INC.-22.65%3 664
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer