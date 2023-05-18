Giglio Group receives resignation from auditor BDO

(Alliance News) - Giglio Group Spa informed on Wednesday evening that it had received communication by PEC from the auditing firm BDO Italia Spa by which the latter had "irrevocably resigned" from its engagement as statutory auditor.

In the case at hand, BDO Italia considered that what was manifested in the PEC, received on May 11 from the company, about the erroneousness and contrary to the rules regarding the audit engagement of BDO Italia's decision not to express its opinion on the statutory and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022, as

as reported in the statement published by the company on May 14, would detect as impairment of the auditor's independence, such as to prevent the continuation of the audit engagement.

Giglio Group is down 2.2 percent to EUR0.61 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.