  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Giglio Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGTV   IT0005122400

GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.

(GGTV)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  09:41:29 2023-05-18 am EDT
0.6100 EUR   -2.24%
10:22aGiglio Group receives resignation from auditor BDO
AN
06:14aMib on two-week highs
AN
06:06aMib at two-week highs; banks good
AN
Giglio Group receives resignation from auditor BDO

05/18/2023 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Giglio Group Spa informed on Wednesday evening that it had received communication by PEC from the auditing firm BDO Italia Spa by which the latter had "irrevocably resigned" from its engagement as statutory auditor.

In the case at hand, BDO Italia considered that what was manifested in the PEC, received on May 11 from the company, about the erroneousness and contrary to the rules regarding the audit engagement of BDO Italia's decision not to express its opinion on the statutory and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022, as

as reported in the statement published by the company on May 14, would detect as impairment of the auditor's independence, such as to prevent the continuation of the audit engagement.

Giglio Group is down 2.2 percent to EUR0.61 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 38,5 M 41,6 M 41,6 M
Net income 2021 -4,62 M -5,00 M -5,00 M
Net Debt 2021 16,1 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,7 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Giglio Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Giglio Chairman
Carlo Maria Micchi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Francesco Gesualdi Lead Independent Director
Sara Armella Independent Director
Anna Maria Lezzi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.-43.78%15
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.28.16%30 476
FOX CORPORATION3.33%15 258
RTL GROUP S.A.-4.26%6 326
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-9.06%5 871
TEGNA INC.-23.17%3 639
