(Alliance News) - Giglio Group Spa announced on Wednesday the signing of a strategic agreement with Elior, Italy's leading group active in foodservice and travel services, with an established presence in six countries worldwide.

The agreement calls for Giglio Group to be the exclusive supplier of Frecciarossa merchandising, initially on board all Frecciarossa fast trains, and then to extend the service to other fast trainsets.

"With a team of 109,000 employees serving six million customers daily," Giglio Group points out, "Elior has extensive experience in providing catering services in a variety of contexts, including transportation.

The signing of this agreement follows the contract previously signed in May 2023 with Trenitalia, which contemplated the exclusive production and sale of Frecciarossa merchandising at www.frecciarossa.shop, now expanding the offering also on board the train through specially made trolleys operated by Elior's traveling staff.

For the exclusive production, Giglio Group has partnered with leading companies in their respective fields: SBS, Trudi, Guzzini, Roncato, Perletti, Quercetti, Pielle, Moleskine and others.

Giglio Group closed Wednesday 2.6 percent in the red at EUR0.38 per share.

