(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Giglio Group is up 15 percent to EUR0.56 per share. The company announced the launch of OMNIA. The new advanced technology platform, based on artificial intelligence, represents the innovative merger and evolution of Giglio Group's two proprietary platforms Flex and Nimbus, and offers an integrated end-to-end approach to managing both the physical and online purchasing process, from the initial order stage to final delivery.

----------

PLC also does well, up 1.6 percent to EUR1.58 per share. PLC System, a PLC group company, announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a contract with EG Da Vinci, a company that is part of the Enfinity Global group, for the construction of a utility substation to serve 2 photovoltaic plants with a capacity of about 66 MWp and 38 MWp in the Lazio region.

The contract consideration amounts to more than EUR5 million, and PLC System plans to execute the contract with its own means by the end of 2025.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Down goes CSP International, down 4.8% to EUR0.32 per share. The stock has lost 6.7% in the last month and 12% in the last year, but has rallied 7.0% in the last six months.

----------

