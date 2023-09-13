(Alliance News) - Giglio Group Spa announced Tuesday evening that its board of directors approved the interim half-year report as of June 30, reporting a close-to-balance result--a loss of EUR30,000--a strong improvement from a loss of EUR252,000 in the first half of 2022.

Revenues were down, to EUR15.7 million from EUR19.6 million in the same period last year.

Ebitda amounted to EUR1.2 million from EUR827,000 in H1 2022, thus up 39 percent.

Ebit is EUR558,000, up triple digits from EUR223,000 as of June 30, 2022.

Net financial position is EUR15.6 million, an improvement from EUR17.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Alessandro Giglio, chairman and CEO of Giglio Group, commented, "We are very satisfied because, despite the difficulties generated by the war conflict and the consequent impossibility of exporting to an important market for luxury such as Russia, and to the postponement by a few months of the start of the project with Trenitalia set for October, we have recorded Ebitda and Ebit up compared to the first half of 2022 and a NFP in marked improvement from December 31, 2022. The company has returned to positive ground by focusing more toward businesses with better margins and higher added value, which combined with the benefits generated by cost rationalization and resource optimization, allow us to look forward to the end of 2023 and the years to come with concrete optimism."

Giglio Group's stock on Tuesday closed in the green by 0.6 percent at EUR0.63 per share.

