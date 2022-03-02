Log in
    GGTV   IT0005122400

GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.

(GGTV)
  
Giglio S p A : 02/03/2022 - ADDITION TO PRESS RELEASE OF 28 FEBRUARY 2022 REGARDING TRANSFER OF BUSINESS BRANCH

03/02/2022 | 01:38pm EST
GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.: ADDITION TO PRESS RELEASE OF 28 FEBRUARY 2022 REGARDING

TRANSFER OF BUSINESS BRANCH

Milan, 2 march 2022 - Giglio Group S.p.A., an e-commerce and NFT company listed on the STAR-Euronext Milan segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (Ticker GG) - in order to supplement the press release of 28 February 2022 regarding the subscription of a preliminary binding agreement for the sale of the Incentive and Loyalty business branch (via E-Commerce Outsourcing S.r.l.) to Promotica S.p.A. - announces also that the Incentive and Loyalty business branch recorded in 2020 (last available figures) a turnover of about € 2.4 million and an EBITDA of € 282,000 (EBITDA margin of about 12%), while the Net Financial Position of the branch at the time of the subscription of the preliminary agreement equals zero.

Information on Giglio Group:

Founded by Alessandro Giglio in 2003 and listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana ever since 2018, Giglio Group is the leading company for the design, creation and management of high value-added e- commerce platforms in Italy for Fashion, Design, Lifestyle and, more recently, Food and Healthcare sectors. The Company is based in Milan, but it is also present with offices in New York, Rome, Lugano and Genoa. Thanks to its remarkable expertise, Giglio Group accompanies its customers in the online distribution of their products through a unique platform, starting from the implementation of fully tailor-made and managed monobrand e-store. Moreover, the Company integrates its business with the dedicated placement on main marketplaces worldwide, ensuring the online management of both new collections and inventories stock.. The uniqueness of a "complete-supply-chain" online service thus ensures a 100% sell-through rate.

For further information:

Investor Relator, Elena Gallo: ir@giglio.org; elena.gallo@giglio.org(+39)0283974207

Press Office, Antonio Ivan Bellantoni: antonio.bellantoni@giglio.org

Disclaimer

Giglio Group S.p.A. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 18:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
