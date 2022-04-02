Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Giglio Group S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.

(GGTV)
Giglio S p A : 02/04/2022 - Director Carlo Micchi recovers his duties as CFO and Financial Reporting Officer of the Group; Director Francesco Barreca resigns.

04/02/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
Director Carlo Micchi recovers his duties as CFO and Financial Reporting

Officer of the Group; Director Francesco Barreca resigns.

Milan, 2 April 2022 - Giglio Group S.p.A. ("Giglio Group" or the "Company"), an e-commerce and NFT company listed on the STAR-Euronext Milan segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (Ticker GG)announces to have received the resignation of director Francesco Barreca from his office of CFO and Financial Reporting Officer starting from 3 April 2022, in order to pursue new professional experiences.

Taking into account director Francesco Barreca's resignation, the Board of Directors of Giglio Group S.p.A., which met today, upon hearing the opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors and upon verifying the requirements set forth in the By-laws, appointed director Carlo Micchi as CFO and Financial Reporting Officer pursuant to Art. 154-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58/98.

Carlo Micchi, starting from 4 April 2022, shall thus recover his office of CFO and Financial Reporting Officer, which he had held from 2019 until November 2021, after having taken a break for a couple of months due to personal reasons.

Carlo Micchi acts as director of the Company, having been co-opted by the Board of Directors on 26 January 2022. Born in 1956 and graduated in Business and Economics at Rome's University, Carlo Micchi is a registered chartered accountant, as well as a member of the Italian Registry of Legal Auditors; moreover, he acts as a member of the Board of Statutory Auditors of several industrial companies, for which he also acted as director and liquidator, but also as expert of businesses in distress. Over the period 2019-2021, he acted as CFO and Financial Reporting Officer for Giglio Group S.p.A.. His CV is made available on the Company's website atwww.giglio.org, "Governance" section.

It is noted that, on the basis of the disclosures made to the Company and to the public, Francesco Barreca does not hold, as of today, neither directly nor indirectly, any share in the Company.

The Board of Directors warmly thanks Francesco Barreca for the activities carried out and the unflagging commitment in the exercise of his functions in favour of the Company.

Information on Giglio Group:

Founded by Alessandro Giglio in 2003 and listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana ever since 2018, Giglio Group is the leading company for the design, creation and management of high value-added e-commerce platforms in Italy for Fashion, Design, Lifestyle and, more recently, Food and Healthcare sectors. The Company is based in Milan, but it is also present with offices in New York, Rome, Lugano and Genoa. Thanks to its remarkable expertise, Giglio Group accompanies its customers in the online distribution of their products through a unique platform, starting from the implementation of fully tailor-made and managed monobrand e-store. Moreover, the Company integrates its business with the dedicated placement on main marketplaces worldwide, ensuring the online management of both new collections and inventories stock.. The uniqueness of a "complete-supply-chain" online service thus ensures a 100% sell-through rate.

For further information:

Investor Relator, Elena Gallo: ir@giglio.org; elena.gallo@giglio.org (+39)0283974207 Press Office, Antonio Ivan Bellantoni: antonio.bellantoni@giglio.org

Disclaimer

Giglio Group S.p.A. published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 20:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
