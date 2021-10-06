Log in
Giglio S p A : 05/10/2021 - GIGLIO GROUP EXPANDS ITS OFFER WITH THE AMERICAN GIANT TECH DATA.

10/06/2021 | 01:46pm EDT
GIGLIO GROUP EXPANDS ITS OFFER WITH THE AMERICAN GIANT TECH DATA.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND MARKETING AUTOMATION FOR THE LEAD-GENERATION HUBS OF THE

FUTURE TO CREATE THE USER'S COMMERCIAL PROFILE

Milan, 05 October 2021. Giglio Group S.p.A. -(Ticker GG) a company listed in the STAR segment of the Italian stock-exchange market managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and a leader in the design, creation and management of high added-valuee-commerce platforms- through its business unit "7Hype", has developed an innovative product validated by Tech Data, the North American IT products and services' supply giant supported also by some major players such as Intel and Red Hat.

Through 7Hype, Giglio Group adds to its services the possibility to create AI-based Marketing Automation sectoral hubs, with two hubs already active: "iottoday.eu" focused on the IoT world, and "opensourcetoday.eu" focused on the Open Source world.

The experience accrued through the joint efforts of Tech Data and 7Hype, has led 7Hype to create a unique product: as a matter of fact, the Hub allows for the hyper-customised communication with both the final users and all companies, resellers, distributors and business partners involved in each specific sector, thus creating an ecosystem in which the connection between demand and supply is automated, adding value to each player in the supply chain.

Thanks to this highly-technological solution and to the AI- and Predictive Analysis-boosted engine, Giglio Group, through 7Hype, automatically creates a "commercial profile" of the user, thus greatly increasing its conversion chances and allowing for the automation of the information exchange between the Marketing and Sales divisions thanks to a data dashboard updated in real time.

With this commercial profile, Giglio Group totally revolutionizes the sales process, given that the commercial division of the company is now in possession of a very precise image of the user, of its personal and behavioural data and of its path within the website.

The scope of this Marketing Automation Hub is to create valuable content in order to lead the user by creating a bond of trust with it, so as to have a constructive exchange with it and possibly garner predictive insights on the market (insights that are more and more sought-after by the companies nowadays, and that could not be obtained otherwise).

The reference market of this partnership will be MarTech (Marketing Technologies), which is worth an estimated $ 121.5 billion worldwide, with an increase of more than 20% in the last year.

Bruno Lenzi, Head of Digital & Innovation | MarTech of 7Hype - Giglio Group, declared: "We created a sales

product that concentrates the most cutting-edge marketing technologies: Artificial Intelligence, real-time performance, Predictive Analysis and omni-channel strategies. Our aim is to provide our clients with the most powerful mean possible to place themselves on a specific market and to improve the turnover of the brand and of the supply chain as a whole thanks to a strong one-to-one customisation."

Information on Giglio Group

Founded in 2003 and listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana ever since 2018, Giglio Group is the leading company for the design, creation and management of high value-addede-commerce platforms in Italy for Fashion, Design, Lifestyle and, more recently, Food and Healthcare sectors. The Company is based in Milan, but it is also present with offices in New York, Shanghai, Rome, Lugano and Genoa. Thanks to its remarkable expertise, Giglio Group accompanies its customers in the online distribution of their products through a unique platform, starting from the implementation of fully tailor-made and managed monobrand e-store. Moreover, the Company integrates its business with the dedicated placement on main marketplaces worldwide, ensuring the online management of both new collections and inventories stock.. The uniqueness of a "complete-supply-chain" online service thus ensures a 100% sell-through rate.

For further information:

Investor Relations: ir@giglio.org (+39)0283974207

Public Relations: elena.gallo@giglio.org (+39)0283974207

Press Office: Antonio.bellantoni@giglio.org

Disclaimer

Giglio Group S.p.A. published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 17:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
