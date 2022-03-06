Giglio S p A : 06/03/2022 - GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A. TRANSFER OF THE INCENTIVE & LOYALTY BUSINESS UNIT STIPULATED WITH PROMOTICA S.P.A.

PRESS RELEASE

GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A. TRANSFER OF THE INCENTIVE & LOYALTY BUSINESS UNIT

STIPULATED WITH PROMOTICA S.P.A.

Milan, 06 March 2022 - Giglio Group S.p.A. ("Giglio Group" or the "Company"), -ane-commerce 4.0 and NFT company listed on the MTA-STAR market managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (Ticker GG) - following the press release of February 28th and March 2nd, 2022 - announces that the transfer of the Incentive and Loyalty business branch of the company to Promotica S.p.A., a company established in Desenzano del Garda (BS) and specialised in the creation of marketing solutions capable of increasing both brand advocacy and loyalty marketing, was completed through its subsidiary E-Commerce Outsourcing S.r.l..

The transfer was completed through the payment of € 1.200.000 by Promotica S.p.A. as total countervalue for the transfer, notwithstanding the amount of € 150.00 as collateral against any contingent liability.

The Incentive and Loyalty business branch had recorded a turnover of about € 2.4 million in 2020 (last available figure), along with an EBITDA of € 282,000 (EBITDA Margin of about 12%); the Net Financial Debt of the branch, at the time of the closing, is irrelevant. The transfer is in line with the already declared objective of the Company to focus on its core business linked to full-outsourcinge-commerce, digital transformation and new NFT and Metaverse services.

Information on Giglio Group:

Founded by Alessandro Giglio in 2003 and listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana ever since 2018, Giglio Group is the leading company for the design, creation and management of high value-added e- commerce platforms in Italy for Fashion, Design, Lifestyle and, more recently, Food and Healthcare sectors. The Company is based in Milan, but it is also present with offices in New York, Rome, Lugano and Genoa. Thanks to its remarkable expertise, Giglio Group accompanies its customers in the online distribution of their products through a unique platform, starting from the implementation of fully tailor-made and managed monobrand e-store. Moreover, the Company integrates its business with the dedicated placement on main marketplaces worldwide, ensuring the online management of both new collections and inventories stock.. The uniqueness of a "complete-supply-chain" online service thus ensures a 100% sell-through rate.

For further information:

Investor Relator, Elena Gallo: ir@giglio.org; elena.gallo@giglio.org(+39)0283974207

Press Office, Antonio Ivan Bellantoni: antonio.bellantoni@giglio.org