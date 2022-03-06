Log in
    GGTV   IT0005122400

GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.

(GGTV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Giglio S p A : 06/03/2022 - GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A. TRANSFER OF THE INCENTIVE & LOYALTY BUSINESS UNIT STIPULATED WITH PROMOTICA S.P.A.

03/06/2022 | 03:39pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A. TRANSFER OF THE INCENTIVE & LOYALTY BUSINESS UNIT

STIPULATED WITH PROMOTICA S.P.A.

Milan, 06 March 2022 - Giglio Group S.p.A. ("Giglio Group" or the "Company"), -ane-commerce 4.0 and NFT company listed on the MTA-STAR market managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (Ticker GG) - following the press release of February 28th and March 2nd, 2022 - announces that the transfer of the Incentive and Loyalty business branch of the company to Promotica S.p.A., a company established in Desenzano del Garda (BS) and specialised in the creation of marketing solutions capable of increasing both brand advocacy and loyalty marketing, was completed through its subsidiary E-Commerce Outsourcing S.r.l..

The transfer was completed through the payment of € 1.200.000 by Promotica S.p.A. as total countervalue for the transfer, notwithstanding the amount of € 150.00 as collateral against any contingent liability.

The Incentive and Loyalty business branch had recorded a turnover of about € 2.4 million in 2020 (last available figure), along with an EBITDA of € 282,000 (EBITDA Margin of about 12%); the Net Financial Debt of the branch, at the time of the closing, is irrelevant. The transfer is in line with the already declared objective of the Company to focus on its core business linked to full-outsourcinge-commerce, digital transformation and new NFT and Metaverse services.

Information on Giglio Group:

Founded by Alessandro Giglio in 2003 and listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana ever since 2018, Giglio Group is the leading company for the design, creation and management of high value-added e- commerce platforms in Italy for Fashion, Design, Lifestyle and, more recently, Food and Healthcare sectors. The Company is based in Milan, but it is also present with offices in New York, Rome, Lugano and Genoa. Thanks to its remarkable expertise, Giglio Group accompanies its customers in the online distribution of their products through a unique platform, starting from the implementation of fully tailor-made and managed monobrand e-store. Moreover, the Company integrates its business with the dedicated placement on main marketplaces worldwide, ensuring the online management of both new collections and inventories stock.. The uniqueness of a "complete-supply-chain" online service thus ensures a 100% sell-through rate.

For further information:

Investor Relator, Elena Gallo: ir@giglio.org; elena.gallo@giglio.org(+39)0283974207

Press Office, Antonio Ivan Bellantoni: antonio.bellantoni@giglio.org

Disclaimer

Giglio Group S.p.A. published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 20:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.
03:39pGIGLIO S P A : 06/03/2022 - giglio group s.p.a. transfer of the incentive & loyalty busine..
PU
03/04GIGLIO S P A : 04/03/2022 - amendment to the annual calendar of 2022 corporate events
PU
03/04PROMOTICA S.P.A. ACQUIRED INCENTIVE : GG) for €1.2 million.
CI
03/02GIGLIO S P A : 02/03/2022 - addition to press release of 28 february 2022 regarding transf..
PU
03/01GIGLIO S P A : 28/02/2022 - giglio group s.p.a. transfers its incentive and loyalty busine..
PU
01/26GIGLIO S P A : 26/01/2022 - appointment by co-option of a new member of the board of direc..
PU
01/21GIGLIO S P A : 21/01/2022 - The expansion to the Metaverse and NFTs continues Giglio Group..
PU
01/14GIGLIO S P A : 14/01/2022 - Resignation of Executive Director
PU
01/14GIGLIO S P A : 13/01/2022 - Ricerca Midcap
PU
01/1212/01/2022 - GIGLIO GROUP : Publication of the annual calendar of 2022 corporate events
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 40,0 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
Net income 2021 -3,80 M -4,15 M -4,15 M
Net Debt 2021 17,8 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29,0 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 41,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,32 €
Average target price 2,00 €
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
Managers and Directors
Carlo Maria Micchi CFO & Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Alessandro Giglio Chairman
Antonio Lembo Chief Operating Officer
Silvia Olivotto Independent Director
Francesco Gesualdi Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.-19.44%32
FOX CORPORATION15.69%23 136
DISCOVERY, INC.14.23%17 741
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-1.75%9 396
RTL GROUP S.A.-3.47%7 540
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.21.33%7 511