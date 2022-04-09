Giglio S p A : 09/04/2022 - DOCUMENTS FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING CALLED IN ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY FORM ON 30 APRIL 2022

GIGLIO GROUP: DOCUMENTS FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING CALLED IN ORDINARY AND

EXTRAORDINARY FORM ON 30 APRIL 2022.

Milan, April 9, 2022 - Giglio Group S.p.A. (Ticket GG) ("Giglio Group" or the "Company") - listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana - makes available to the public the following documents, with regard to the Shareholders' Meeting called on April 30, 2022:

(i) the Annual Financial Report, including the Financial Statement as at December 31, 2021, the Consolidated Financial Statement, the Directors' Report and the Certification Letter provided by Art. 154-bis, para. 2 of the Legislative Decree no.58/1998 ("CFA");

(ii) the Corporate Governance Report, drafted pursuant to Art. 123-bis of the CFA;

(iii) the Remuneration Report, drafted pursuant to Art. 123-ter of the CFA;

(iv) the Board of Statutory Auditors Report, drafted pursuant to Art. 153 of the CFA;

(v) the Report of the Accounting Company BDO on the financial statement and the consolidated

Financial Statement.

The aforementioned documents are available at the Company's registered office and on Giglio Group's Websitewww.gigliogroup.org, as well as on the authorised E-marketStorage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com).

Information on Giglio Group:

Founded by Alessandro Giglio in 2003 and listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana ever since 2018, Giglio Group is the leading company for the design, creation and management of high value-added e-commerce platforms in Italy for Fashion, Design, Lifestyle and, more recently, Food and Healthcare sectors. The Company is based in Milan, but it is also present with offices in New York, Rome, Lugano and Genoa. Thanks to its remarkable expertise, Giglio Group accompanies its customers in the online distribution of their products through a unique platform, starting from the implementation of fully tailor-made and managed monobrand e-store. Moreover, the Company integrates its business with the dedicated placement on main marketplaces worldwide, ensuring the online management of both new collections and inventories stock. The uniqueness of a "complete-supply-chain" online service thus ensures a 100% sell-through rate.

For further information:

Investor Relator, Elena Gallo: ir@giglio.org; elena.gallo@giglio.org (+39) 0283974207 Press Office, Antonio Ivan Bellantoni: antonio.bellantoni@giglio.org