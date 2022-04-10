Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Giglio Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGTV   IT0005122400

GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.

(GGTV)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/08 11:35:25 am EDT
1.360 EUR   +1.34%
04/02GIGLIO S P A : 02/04/2022 - Director Carlo Micchi recovers his duties as CFO and Financial Reporting Officer of the Group; Director Francesco Barreca resigns.
PU
03/31Giglio Group S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/31GIGLIO S P A : 31/03/2022 - excerpt of notice of call of ordinary shareholders' meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Giglio S p A : 09/04/2022 - DOCUMENTS FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING CALLED IN ORDINARY FORM ON 30 APRIL 2022.

04/10/2022 | 10:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GIGLIO GROUP: DOCUMENTS FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING CALLED IN ORDINARY FORM ON 30 APRIL 2022.

Milan, April 9, 2022 - Giglio Group S.p.A. (Ticket GG) ("Giglio Group" or the "Company") - listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana - makes available to the public the following documents, with regard to the Shareholders' Meeting called on April 30, 2022:

  • (i) the Annual Financial Report, including the Financial Statement as at December 31, 2021, the

    Consolidated Financial Statement, the Directors' Report and the Certification Letter provided by Art. 154-bis, para. 2 of the Legislative Decree no.58/1998 ("CFA");

  • (ii) the Corporate Governance Report, drafted pursuant to Art. 123-bis of the CFA;

  • (iii) the Remuneration Report, drafted pursuant to Art. 123-ter of the CFA;

  • (iv) the Board of Statutory Auditors Report, drafted pursuant to Art. 153 of the CFA;

  • (v) the Report of the Accounting Company BDO on the financial statement and the consolidated

Financial Statement.

The aforementioned documents are available at the Company's registered office and on Giglio Group's Websitewww.gigliogroup.org, as well as on the authorised E-marketStorage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com).

Information on Giglio Group:

Founded by Alessandro Giglio in 2003 and listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana ever since 2018, Giglio Group is the leading company for the design, creation and management of high value-added e-commerce platforms in Italy for Fashion, Design, Lifestyle and, more recently, Food and Healthcare sectors. The Company is based in Milan, but it is also present with offices in New York, Rome, Lugano and Genoa. Thanks to its remarkable expertise, Giglio Group accompanies its customers in the online distribution of their products through a unique platform, starting from the implementation of fully tailor-made and managed monobrand e-store. Moreover, the Company integrates its business with the dedicated placement on main marketplaces worldwide, ensuring the online management of both new collections and inventories stock. The uniqueness of a "complete-supply-chain" online service thus ensures a 100% sell-through rate.

For further information:

Investor Relator, Elena Gallo: ir@giglio.org; elena.gallo@giglio.org (+39) 0283974207 Press Office, Antonio Ivan Bellantoni: antonio.bellantoni@giglio.org

Disclaimer

Giglio Group S.p.A. published this content on 09 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2022 14:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.
04/02GIGLIO S P A : 02/04/2022 - Director Carlo Micchi recovers his duties as CFO and Financial..
PU
03/31Giglio Group S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/31GIGLIO S P A : 31/03/2022 - excerpt of notice of call of ordinary shareholders' meeting
PU
03/31GIGLIO S P A : 31/03/2022 - call notice of the ordinary shareholders´ meeting
PU
03/31GIGLIO S P A : 31/03/2022 - the board of directors approves the results as at 31/12/2021
PU
03/18GIGLIO S P A : 18/03/2022 - the rock band måneskin entrusts the online sales and productio..
PU
03/06GIGLIO S P A : 06/03/2022 - giglio group s.p.a. transfer of the incentive & loyalty busine..
PU
03/04GIGLIO S P A : 04/03/2022 - amendment to the annual calendar of 2022 corporate events
PU
03/04PROMOTICA S.P.A. ACQUIRED INCENTIVE : GG) for €1.2 million.
CI
03/02GIGLIO S P A : 02/03/2022 - addition to press release of 28 february 2022 regarding transf..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 40,0 M 43,5 M 43,5 M
Net income 2021 -3,80 M -4,13 M -4,13 M
Net Debt 2021 17,8 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29,9 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Giglio Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,36 €
Average target price 2,00 €
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Maria Micchi CFO & Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Alessandro Giglio Chairman
Antonio Lembo Chief Operating Officer
Silvia Olivotto Independent Director
Francesco Gesualdi Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.-16.87%32
FOX CORPORATION5.61%21 143
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.3.78%16 180
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK24.56%11 932
RTL GROUP S.A.8.64%8 525
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.14.58%7 094