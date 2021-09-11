Giglio S p A : 11/09/2021 - GIGLIO GROUP CONFIRMS THE CONSOLIDATION OF THE BUSINESS IN LINE WITH ITS PRE-PANDEMICS CORE ACTIVITIES AND THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2021

GIGLIO GROUP CONFIRMS THE CONSOLIDATION OF THE BUSINESS IN LINE WITH ITS PRE-PANDEMICS CORE ACTIVITIES (2019) AND THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES

THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF 30 JUNE

2021

The revenues from the Group's typical business grow by 20% net of the extraordinary one-off revenues from 2020 sales of PPEs to face the COVID-19 pandemics

Milan, 11 September 2021 - Today, Giglio Group S.p.A. (Ticker GG), a company listed on the MTA-STAR segment of the Italian stock-exchange market managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that its Board of Directors, called to meet from 10 September 2021 to today, approved the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of 30 June 2021.

The consolidated revenues of the Group as of 30 June 2021, decreasing if compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, recorded a 20% increase with respect to the typical business of the Company, i.e. net of the extraordinary and one-off revenues from the 2020 sales of PPEs to face the COVID-19 pandemics. This trend is mainly ascribable to the cessation of PPEs sales of the Healthcare division, which had particularly sustained the Group's revenues in 2020 H1. It is worth noting how the Giglio USA recorded a 94% growth in revenues in the United States of America, a strategic market and one of the main growth drivers of the following months

Alessandro Giglio, Chairman of Giglio Group S.p.A., declared: "The Group has restarted its primary business activity, consolidating its customer base thanks to the new strategies of post-pandemicsrepositioning and to the completion of its restructuring. Moreover, the Company has developed important projects within the new technological frontiers of Marketing Automation and Artificial Intelligence thanks to the newly-acquired7Hype and to the recent agreement with EDrone, reorganising its B2B business lines so as to have them confirm the growth trend of the main segments of e-commerceand Distribution in 2021 H2".