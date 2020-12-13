Giglio S p A : 13/12/20 - Notice of deposit of documents

Notice of deposit of the Minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary

Shareholders' Meeting of Giglio Group S.p.A. held on 12 November 2020

Milan, 13 December 2020 - Giglio Group S.p.A. (Ticker GG), company listed on the MTA-STAR market of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that, the Minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 12 November 2020 were deposited and recorded by Notary Marcello Giuliano.

The Minutes were deposited with the authorised storage mechanism at www.emarketstorage.it, as well as made available to the public on the Company's website at www.giglio.org - "Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meetings" section.

Information on Giglio Group:

Founded by Alessandro Giglio in 2003 and listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana ever since 2018, Giglio Group is the leading company for the design, creation and management of high value-added e- commerce platforms in Italy for Fashion, Design, Lifestyle and, more recently, Food and Healthcare sectors. The Company is based in Milan, but it is also present with offices in New York, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Rome, Lugano and Genoa. Thanks to its remarkable expertise, Giglio Group accompanies its customers in the online distribution of their products through a unique platform, starting from the implementation of fully tailor-made and managed monobrand e-store. Moreover, the Company integrates its business with the dedicated placement on main marketplaces worldwide, ensuring the online management of both new collections and inventories stock. The uniqueness of a "complete-supply-chain" online service thus ensures a 100% sell-through rate.

