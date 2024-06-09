GIGLIO GROUP S.p.A. 2023 ANNUAL REPORT ON THE REMUNERATION POLICY AND ON THE REMUNERATIONS PAID pursuant to Art. 123-ter of the Consolidated Financial Act and 84-quater of the Issuers' Regulation Issuer: Giglio Group S.p.A. Website:https://www.giglio.org Date of approval of the Report: 05 June 2024

GLOSSARY INDEX 4 INTRODUCTION 6 SECTION I 8 1. BODIES INVOLVED IN THE PREPARATION, APPROVAL, EXECUTION AND EVENTUAL REVISION OF THE REMUNERATION POLICY 8 2. APPOINTMENTS AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE 10 2.1 Composition and Operating Procedures of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee (pursuant to Art. 123-bis, paragraph 2, letter d) of the Consolidated Act) 10 2.2 Competence of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee 11 3. THE REMUNERATION POLICY 11 3.1. Policies and Objectives 11 3.2 Policies Relating to the Remuneration's Fixed and Variable Components 13 A. Remuneration for the Office of Director 13 B. Remuneration Policy for Non-Executive Directors 14 C. Remuneration Policy for Executive Directors 14 D. Remuneration Policy for Senior Executives 15 Short- and Medium/Long-term Variable Component Remuneration Policy for Executive Directors and Senior Executives 16 3.3 Executive Directors and Senior Executives' Remuneration Plans Based on Financial Instruments 17 3.4 Non-Monetary Benefits 21 3.5 Clauses for Holding Financial Instruments in the Portfolio 21 3.6 Applicable Treatments in the Event of Termination of Office or of Employment Relationship 21 3.7 Social Security or Pension Coverage 22 3.8 Policy Regarding Independent Directors, the Participation to Committees and the Undertaking of Specific Responsibilities 22 3.9 Benchmarks Used for the Definition of the Remuneration Policy 22 3.10 Board of Statutory Auditors' Remuneration 23 3.11 Extraordinary Circumstances 23 SECTION II 25 FIRST PART 25 1. BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION 25 2. BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS' REMUNERATION 28 3. SENIOR EXECUTIVES' REMUNERATION 29 SECTION II 30 SECOND PART 30 TABLE 1 (model 7-bis): Remuneration Awarded to the Senior Executives, the Board of Statutory Auditors, to the General Manager and to Other Managers with Strategic Responsibilities 31 TABLE 2 (model 7-bis): Stock Options Awarded to the Members of the Board of Directors, theBoard of Statutory Auditors, to the General Manager and to Other Senior Executives 33 TABLE 3B (schedule 7-bis): Incentive Plans for Members of the Board of Directors, the Board of Statutory Auditors, for the General Manager and for Other Senior Executives 35 TABLE 1 (schedule 7-ter): Investments in associates of Members of the Board of Directors, the Board of Statutory Auditors, of the General Manager in the Company and in its Subsidiaries 36 TABLE 2 (schedule 7-ter): Investments in associates of Other Senior Executives in the Company and its Subsidiaries 37 2

GLOSSARY Shareholders' Meeting: The Shareholders' Meeting of the Issuer Shares: The Company's ordinary shares, listed on the MTA-STAR segment. Borsa Italiana: Borsa Italiana S.p.A. Corporate Governance Code: the self-regulatory code for listed companies approved on January 2020 by the Corporate Governance Committee and promoted by Borsa Italiana, Abi, Ania, Assogestioni, Assonime and Confindustria, available to the public on the Website of the Corporate Governance Committee athttp://www.borsaitaliana.it/comitato-corporate-governance/codice/codice.htm1. Italian Civil Code: the Italian Civil Code. Board of Statutory Auditors: the Issuer's Board of statutory Auditors. Appointments and Remuneration Committee or Committee: the committee for remuneration and appointments constituted within the Company's Board of Directors. Board of Directors: the Issuer's Board of Directors. Grant Date: 15 May 2021, date in which the Board of Directors identified the beneficiaries of the Stock Option Plan 2021-2028 and determined the number of Options to be granted to each one of them. EBITDA: the algebraic sum of the following items, for every financial year, on the basis of the results of the Company's annual consolidated financial statement drafter pursuant to IAS/IFRS standards and certified without qualifications: (+) Revenues from sales and services; (+) Other revenues; (+/-) Change in inventories; (-) Production costs; (+) Amortization, depreciation & write-downs; (+) Provisions for liabilities; (+) Other provisions; (+) Non-recurring costs. Issuer or Giglio Group or Company: Giglio Group S.p.A. Fiscal Year 2021: the fiscal year closed at 31 December 2021. Fiscal Year 2022: the fiscal year closed at 31 December 2022. Fiscal Year 2023: the fiscal year closed at 31 December 2022. Group: the group headed by Giglio Group. Borsa Instructions: instructions for the regulation of the markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. Options: the right granted to beneficiaries of the Stock Option Plan 2021-2028 to subscribe or purchase any Share in accordance with all terms and conditions set forth in the Plan. Any Option gives the right to subscribe or purchase one Share. Stock Option Plan 2021-2028or Plan: the compensation plan based on the assignment of Options (stock options) for the subscription or purchase of Shares, aimed at the executive directors and at some of the senior executives of the Group, approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2021, pursuant to Art. 114-bis of the Consolidated Act and Art. 84-bis of the Issuers Regulation. Industrial Plan: the industrial plan for years 2020-2024, approved by the Board of Directors in 2020 and updated in 2021. 3

2024 Industrial Plan: the industrial plan for years 2024-2028, approved by the Board of Directors on 04 June 2024. LTI Plan 2021-2024: the medium/long-term incentive plan aimed at the executive directors and the senior executives for 2021-2024, as adopted by the Board of Directors on 28 May 2021. MBO Plan: the short-term incentive plan aimed at the executive directors and the senior executives for 2021, as adopted by the Board of Directors on 28 May 2021. Borsa Regulation: the regulation of the markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. Issuers Regulation: the regulation issued by Consob with resolution no. 11971 of 1999 (as amended) regarding the regulation of issuers. Report: this remuneration report, pursuant to Art. 123-ter of the Consolidated Financial Act and 84- quater of the Issuers' Regulation. Consolidated Financial Act (CFA): the Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 (Consolidated Financial Act), as amended and integrated. 4

INTRODUCTION This Report, approved on 05 June 2024 by the Board of Directors, with the favourable opinion of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, was drafted pursuant to Art. 123-ter of the CFA and Art. 84-quater of the Issuers Regulation, as well as to Annex 3A, model 7-bis of the same Regulation. The Report is composed of two sections: Section I shows (i) the remuneration policy for the members of the Board of Directors, the general managers and the senior executives and, notwithstanding the provisions set forth in Art. 2402 of the Italian Civil Code, also of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors, adopted by the Company with regard to Fiscal Year 2022 (the " Remuneration Policy " or " Policy ") and applicable until the adoption of a new remuneration policy, and (ii) the procedures used for the adoption, review and implementation of said remuneration policy, hereby including those measures aimed at avoiding or managing any potential conflict of interest; Section II , with regard to the remuneration of Board members and Auditors and, in aggregated form, to the remuneration of senior executives (as described below) 2 : Shall provide an adequate, clear and comprehensible representation of each item of the remuneration, hereby including the treatments provided for office termination or termination of employment relationship, highlighting their conformity with the Policy adopted for the reference year;

Shall describe in detail the remuneration disbursed in 2022, for any reason and in any form, by the Company and its subsidiaries and partners;

Shall describe how the Company took into consideration the vote expressed on the previous year on Section II of the Report. Pursuant to Art. 84-quater, par. 2 and 4 of the Issuers Regulation, Section II also shows, in specific tables, (i) the data regarding the financial instruments allocated for the implementation of the plans approved pursuant to Art. 114-bis of the CFA, as well as, (ii) the data regarding the investments held in the Company and its subsidiaries - by members of the board of directors, statutory auditors and senior executives, as well as spouses not legally separated and minor children, directly or through subsidiary or trust or nominee companies, as resulting from the shareholder register, from the communications received and from other information acquired from the same members of the boards of directors, statutory auditors and senior executives. Pursuant to Annex 3A, model 7-bis of the Issuers Regulation, being Giglio Group a "minor size company" pursuant to Art. 3, par. 1, letter f) of the Related-Parties Regulation (as defined below), it shall provide: (i) information on the remuneration allocated to senior executives (different than general managers, if present), in aggregated form; and (ii) information on any agreement that provides for indemnities in the event of early termination of employment, but only with regard to executive directors and the Chairman of the Board of Directors. 5

For the purposes of this Report, the following are noted: Upon the approval of the Financial Statement as of 31 December 2020, the Board of Directors appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting of 11 May 2018, as reduced on 23 April 2020, finished its mandate. The directors in office until the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 21 June 2021 were as follows: Alessandro Giglio (Chairman); Anna Maria Lezzi (Executive Vice-chairwoman); Marco Riccardo Belloni (Executive Member); Francesco Gesualdi (Independent Member); Silvia Olivotto (Independent Member). On 21 June 2021, the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, upon setting at 5 the maximum number of the Board's members, appointed -on the basis of the slate presented by Meridiana Holding S.r.l.- the following directors for 2021-2023, to remain in charge until the approval of the Financial Statement as of 31 December 2023: Alessandro Giglio (Chairman); Anna Maria Lezzi (Executive Vice-chairwoman); Marco Riccardo Belloni (Executive Member); Francesco Gesualdi (Independent Member); Sara Armella (Independent Member). As of the closing date of the fiscal year, the Board of Directors was thus composed. On 14 January 2022, as announced to the market, the Company received the resignation of Marco Riccardo Belloni from his office of executive director of the Company, effective immediately, due to personal reasons. On 26 January 2022, the Board of Directors of Giglio Group S.p.A., upon hearing the assessment of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee and upon receiving the acceptance of the Board of Statutory Auditors pursuant to Art. 2386 of the Italian Civil Code, co-opted Carlo Micchi as new non-executive and non- independent director, who shall remain in office until the next Shareholders' Meeting. The Shareholders' Meeting called for the approval of this report shall also have to resolve upon the appointment of a director for the integration of the Board of Directors. On 2 April 2022, Carlo Micchi was appointed as CFO and Financial Reporting Officer, replacing outgoing Francesco Barreca. With the Shareholders' Meeting of 21 June 2021, the mandate of the Board of Statutory Auditors appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting on 11 May 2018 for 2018-2020 (and, as such, until the approval of the Financial Statements as of 31 December 2020) expired. Until the Meeting of 21 June 2021, the Board of Statutory Auditors was composed of Cristian Tundo (Chairman), Monica Mannino (statutory auditor), Marco Andrea Centore (statutory auditor), Cristina Quarleri (alternate auditor) and Stefano Mattioli (alternate auditor). On the occasion of the Shareholders' Meeting of 21 June 2021, a single slate was presented by shareholder Meridiana Holding S.r.l. (majority shareholder at 56.6% for no. 11,740,912 shares) for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors. As announced to the market on the same date, Meridiana Holding S.r.l. announced the waiver of two candidates for the office of statutory and auditor and alternate auditor. On 21 June 2021, the Shareholders' Meeting thus appointed two statutory auditors, Giorgio Mosci and Marco Andrea Centore, and one alternate auditor, Gianluca Fantini (later appointed as statutory auditor following the aforementioned waivers). The Company committed to promptly call a new Shareholders' Meeting for the purpose of integrating the Board of Statutory Auditors, in compliance with the gender equality principles set forth in Art. 148, par. 1-bis of the Legislative Decree no. 58/1998. The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 21 September 2021 - upon the candidacy proposed by shareholder Meridiana Holding S.r.l. (55.65% of Giglio Group's share capital)- thus appointed Lucia Tacchino as statutory auditor and Chiara Cosatti as alternate auditor.

As of the closing date of the year and as of the reporting date, the Board of Statutory Auditors is thus composed as follows: Giorgio Mosci (Chairman), Marco Andrea Centore (Statutory Auditor), Lucia Tacchino (Statutory Auditor), Gianluca Fantini (Alternate Auditor), Chiara Cosatti (Alternate Auditor). With regard to 2023, the following directors were defined 6

as senior executives, in accordance to the definition included in the Regulation on Related- Party Transactions adopted by Consob with resolution no. 17221 on 12 March 2010 ("RPT Procedure"). With regard to 2022, the following senior executives had been identified: i.Marco Riccardo Belloni, CEO (until 14 January 2022); Francesco Barreca, Financial Reporting Officer and Chief Financial Officer (until 03 March 2022); Carlo Micchi, Financial Reporting Officer and Chief Financial Officer (from 02 April 2022); With regard to 2023, at the reporting date, the following senior executives were identified: i. Carlo Micchi, Financial Reporting Officer and Chief Financial Officer (from 02 April 2022); During the Fiscal Year, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee held no. 2 meetings of about 60 minutes each. All the members of the Committee constantly took part in the meetings and the Board of Statutory Auditors was always represented. More specifically, the meetings were held on the following dates and respectively concerning the following agendas: 29 March 2023 - update and approval of annual report

2 October 2023 - Maria Cristina Grillo co-opted as director SECTION I 1. BODIES INVOLVED IN THE PREPARATION, APPROVAL, EXECUTION AND EVENTUAL REVISION OF THE REMUNERATION POLICY In accordance with the recommendations contained in the Corporate Governance Code adopted by the Company, the Remuneration Policy of Giglio Group shall be approved and defined by the Board of Directors, with the support of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee. The definition of the remuneration policy is a clear and transparent process, in which the Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Statutory Directors play a central role. More specifically, the policy is defined by the relevant corporate functions and by the Board of Directors, together with the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, as specified below (Par. 2.2). On 15 March 2021, the Board of Directors adopted the Procedure for the adoption of the Remuneration Policy. The process leading to the adoption of the Policy by the Board of Directors is thus structured: The relevant company functions shall prepare, with the eventual support of external consultants, a draft of the Remuneration Policy, making sure that it is pursuant to the Principles of corporate governance mentioned in the Recitals before submitting it to the Committee's assessment; The Committee shall assess the draft Remuneration Policy and request, if necessary, elaborations -also on best practices, practices of companies with similar sizes or of 7

comparable foreign enterprises-, amendments or integrations, before issuing an opinion on the part of the Policy concerning the remuneration of executive directors and of other senior executives, as well as on identification of the performance objectives related to the variable component of the remuneration: The Board of Directors, taking into account the opinion expressed by the Committee, shall assess and approve the Remuneration Policy, publishing it and submitting it to the vote of the Shareholders' Meeting, pursuant to Art. 123 of the CFA. The implementation of the Remuneration Policy, in compliance with the principles and guidelines defined in it, is delegated to: The Board of Directors, supported by the Appointments and Remuneration Committee and with the prior consent of the Board of Statutory Auditors, with regard to the remuneration of executive directors or directors vested with particular powers within the Company; and

The Chief Executive Officer, who shall make use of the Human Resources Department, with regard to senior executives. Shareholders' Meeting As far as remunerations are concerned, the Shareholders' Meeting shall: Determine, upon appointment, the remuneration of the members of the Board of directors (also through the determination of an overall fixed amount, pursuant to Art. 2389, par. 3 of the Italian Civil Code) and of the Board of Statutory Directors, pursuant to Art. 2364, par. 1, no. 3) of the Italian Civil Code;

pursuant to Art. 123-ter, par. 3 and 3-bis of the Consolidated Act, bindingly resolve on the first section of this Report, which describes the remuneration policy of the members of the administrative bodies, of the general managers and of other senior executives, as defined by the Board of Directors (with the support of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee),

123-ter, par. 3 and 3-bis of the Consolidated Act, bindingly resolve on the first section of this Report, which describes the remuneration policy of the members of the administrative bodies, of the general managers and of other senior executives, as defined by the Board of Directors (with the support of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee), pursuant to Art. 123-ter, par. 6 of the Consolidated Act, non-bindingly resolves in favour or against about the second section of the Report, which provides an adequate representation of each item composing the remuneration, showing analytically the remunerations paid in 2021; and

123-ter, par. 6 of the Consolidated Act, non-bindingly resolves in favour or against about the second section of the Report, which provides an adequate representation of each item composing the remuneration, showing analytically the remunerations paid in 2021; and Resolve on any eventual compensation plans based on shares or on the grant of financial instruments for members of the Board of Directors, employees or collaborators, including therein the senior executives, pursuant to Art. 114- bis of the Consolidated Act. Board of Directors As far as the Remuneration Policy is concerned, the Board of Directors shall: Constitute within the same Board an Appointments and Remuneration Committee;

Define the remuneration of directors and senior executives and set the performance objectives related to the variable component of the remuneration;

Receive the opinion of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee with regard to the remuneration of executive directors or directors vested with specific powers and to the performance objectives mentioned before;

Taking into account also the opinion of the Committee and of the Board of Statutory Auditors with regard to the remuneration of executive directors or of directors vested with specific powers, it shall assess and approve the Remuneration Policy before publishing it and submitting it to the vote of the Shareholders' Meeting pursuant to Art. 123-ter o the CFA and to Art. 84-quater of the Issuers Regulation; 8

Draft remuneration plans based on shares or other financial instruments and submit them to the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting pursuant to Art. 114-bis of the Consolidated Act. Board of Statutory Auditors As far as the remuneration policy is concerned, the Board of Statutory Auditors shall carry out an advisory role in the context of which it shall formulates the opinions set forth in the applicable law, expressing, specifically, its opinion with regard to the remuneration proposals of the executive directors and, more generally, of those directors vested with particular authorities, as set forth in Art. 2389, par. 3 of the Italian Civil Code; Appointments and Remuneration Committee The remuneration policies for executive directors, directors vested with specific powers and senior executives, both in their fixed and variable part, shall be elaborated by the Board of Directors of the Company upon the proposal of the relevant company functions and after hearing the opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors and - limited to the remuneration of executive directors or directors vested with specific powers - also of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee. For more information on the competence and functions of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, see the following paragraph 2. It is noted that, over the course of 2021, the Board of Directors resolved to adhere to the "new" Corporate Governance Code for Listed Companies of January 2020. For the purpose of the adjustments to the provisions of the Corporate Governance Code, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee provided for the update of its own regulation during 2021, in line with the new Corporate Governance Code and continuing to pursue this objective throughout Financial Year 2022 and Financial Year 2023. 2. APPOINTMENTS AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE 2.1 Composition and Operating Procedures of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee (pursuant to Art. 123-bis, paragraph 2, letter d) of the Consolidated Act) The Board of Directors of 21 June 2021, following the renewal of the body, appointed independent directors Sara Armella (Chairwoman) and Francesco Gesualdi (Member) as members of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, in charge as of the closing date of the fiscal year and as of the reporting date. The members of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee shall remain in office for the whole duration of their office as directors, without prejudice to the power of the Board of Directors to revoke or replace them. The Appointments and Remuneration Committee uses its own internal regulation, which governs its composition and appointment, its operating procedures, its tasks, its powers and its means, as updated lastly in 2021, as mentioned before. On 7 July 2023, Sara Armella resigned from the position of Chairwoman of the Committee and on 2 October 2023 Maria Cristina Grillo was co-opted as independent director and Chairwoman of the Committee. The position was subsequently formalized by the Shareholders' Meeting of the company of 17 November 2023. As of now, the Committee's meetings shall be chaired by the Chairman or, in the event of its absence or unavailability, by the most senior member present. The Chairman of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee shall program and coordinate the activities of the Committee, represent it, chair and conduct its meeting, as well as inform the Board of Directors of the resolutions adopted and of the activities carried on by the Committee at the first relevant meeting. 9