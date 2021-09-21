Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Giglio Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGTV   IT0005122400

GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.

(GGTV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Giglio S p A : 21/09/2021 - The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting appointed new Standing and Alternate Auditors for Board of Statutory Auditors

09/21/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting appointed new Standing and Alternate

Auditors for Board of Statutory Auditors

Milan, 21 September 2021 - Today, the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Giglio Group S.p.A. (Ticker GG) ("Giglio Group" or the "Company") - Italian company leader in the design, creation and management of e-commerce services for major Fashion, Design, Lifestyle, Food and Healthcare brands, also listed on the MTA-STAR segment of Italy's stock-exchange market managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. - was held at first call.

With 55.68% of the Group's share capital present, the Meeting resolved upon the items on the agenda, appointing as Standing Auditor and Alternate Auditor the following candidates, previously proposed by Giglio Group's majority shareholder, Meridiana Holding S.p.A.:

1. Lucia Tacchino (Standing Auditor)

2. Chiara Cosatti (Alternate Auditor)

It is noted that all of the documents related to the Meeting are available on the Company's website (www.giglio.org, "Corporate Governance - Shareholders' Meetings - Shareholders' Meeting of 21 September 2021") and on the authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com).

Information on Giglio Group

Founded in 2003 and listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana ever since 2018, Giglio Group is the leading company for the design, creation and management of high value-addede-commerce platforms in Italy for Fashion, Design, Lifestyle and, more recently, Food and Healthcare sectors. The Company is based in Milan, but it is also present with offices in New York, Shanghai, Rome, Lugano and Genoa. Thanks to its remarkable expertise, Giglio Group accompanies its customers in the online distribution of their products through a unique platform, starting from the implementation of fully tailor-made and managed monobrand e-store. Moreover, the Company integrates its business with the dedicated placement on main marketplaces worldwide, ensuring the online management of both new collections and inventories stock.. The uniqueness of a "complete-supply-chain" online service thus ensures a 100% sell-through rate.

For further information:

Investor Relations: ir@giglio.org (+39)0283974207

Public Relations: elena.gallo@giglio.org (+39)0283974207

Press Office: Antonio.bellantoni@giglio.org

Disclaimer

Giglio Group S.p.A. published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 19:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.
03:12pGIGLIO S P A : 21/09/2021 - The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting appointed new Standing and ..
PU
09/1717/09/2021 - GIGLIO GROUP SPA : Deposito relazione finanziaria semestrale e integrazione a..
PU
09/17GIGLIO S P A : Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of 30 June 2021
PU
09/15GIGLIO S P A : 15/09/2021 - giglio group spa, distribution division, signed two important ..
PU
09/1313/09/2021 - GIGLIO GROUP : - Deposit of candidacies for the integration of the Board of S..
PU
09/11Giglio Group S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/11GIGLIO S P A : 11/09/2021 - giglio group confirms the consolidation of the business in lin..
PU
09/0101/09/2021 - ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE : Giglio group signs an exclusive commercial agreemen..
PU
08/03GIGLIO S P A : 03/08/2021 - Change of share capital and amendment to the by-law
PU
07/30GIGLIO S P A : 30/07/2021 - call notice of the ordinary shareholders ́ meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44,9 M 52,6 M 52,6 M
Net income 2020 -0,40 M -0,47 M -0,47 M
Net Debt 2020 14,3 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -103x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 45,5 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Giglio Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,05 €
Average target price 3,60 €
Spread / Average Target 75,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Riccardo Belloni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlo Maria Micchi Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Giglio Chairman
Antonio Lembo Chief Operating Officer
Silvia Olivotto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A.-13.50%53
FOX CORPORATION27.51%20 607
DISCOVERY, INC.-13.56%17 109
RTL GROUP S.A.26.32%9 043
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.33.52%6 094
TEGNA INC.40.36%4 316