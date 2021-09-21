Giglio S p A : 21/09/2021 - The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting appointed new Standing and Alternate Auditors for Board of Statutory Auditors

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting appointed new Standing and Alternate

Auditors for Board of Statutory Auditors

Milan, 21 September 2021 - Today, the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Giglio Group S.p.A. (Ticker GG) ("Giglio Group" or the "Company") - Italian company leader in the design, creation and management of e-commerce services for major Fashion, Design, Lifestyle, Food and Healthcare brands, also listed on the MTA-STAR segment of Italy's stock-exchange market managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. - was held at first call.

With 55.68% of the Group's share capital present, the Meeting resolved upon the items on the agenda, appointing as Standing Auditor and Alternate Auditor the following candidates, previously proposed by Giglio Group's majority shareholder, Meridiana Holding S.p.A.:

1. Lucia Tacchino (Standing Auditor)

2. Chiara Cosatti (Alternate Auditor)

It is noted that all of the documents related to the Meeting are available on the Company's website (www.giglio.org, "Corporate Governance - Shareholders' Meetings - Shareholders' Meeting of 21 September 2021") and on the authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com).

Information on Giglio Group

Founded in 2003 and listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana ever since 2018, Giglio Group is the leading company for the design, creation and management of high value-addede-commerce platforms in Italy for Fashion, Design, Lifestyle and, more recently, Food and Healthcare sectors. The Company is based in Milan, but it is also present with offices in New York, Shanghai, Rome, Lugano and Genoa. Thanks to its remarkable expertise, Giglio Group accompanies its customers in the online distribution of their products through a unique platform, starting from the implementation of fully tailor-made and managed monobrand e-store. Moreover, the Company integrates its business with the dedicated placement on main marketplaces worldwide, ensuring the online management of both new collections and inventories stock.. The uniqueness of a "complete-supply-chain" online service thus ensures a 100% sell-through rate.

