Giglio S p A : 28/02/2022 - GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A. TRANSFERS ITS INCENTIVE AND LOYALTY BUSINESS BRANCH TO PROMOTICA S.P.A.

GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A. TRANSFERS ITS INCENTIVE AND LOYALTY BUSINESS BRANCH TO

PROMOTICA S.P.A.

Giglio Group transfers its loyalty and incentive business branch in order to focus on e-

commerce, digital transformation and its new Metaverse services

Milan, 28 February 2022 - Today, Giglio Group S.p.A., an e-commerce and NFT company listed on the STAR- Euronext Milan segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (Ticker GG), through its subsidiary E-Commerce Outsourcing S.r.l., announces to have subscribed a preliminary binding agreement for the transfer of the company's Incentive and Loyalty business branch to Promotica S.r.l., a company based in Desenzano del Garda (BS) specialised in the creation of marketing solutions aimed at increasing customer loyalty and brand advocacy. The closing will be by 4 march 2022.

More specifically, the agreement provides for E-Commerce Outsourcing S.r.l.'s transfer of the full ownership of the business branch to Promotica S.r.l. for a countervalue of €1,200,000.00, to be fully paid up to Giglio Group S.p.A. at the closing date, notwithstanding the amount of € 150,000.00 as collateral against any contingent liability. The transfer shall allow for the beginning of an active collaboration between the two companies, through which Promotica shall involve Giglio Group in call for tenders of incentive and loyalty campaigns thanks to its own services and to marketing automation. Moreover, the parties shall subscribe a three-yearnon-competition agreement aimed at incentive loyalty and e-commerce activities.

Alessandro Giglio, Chairman of Giglio Group S.p.A., declared: "The transfer of the loyalty and incentive business branch is a strategic choice that will allow us to fully focus on our core businesses, that is full- outsourcing e-commerce", digital transformation an our new NFT and Metaverse services."

Information on Giglio Group:

Founded by Alessandro Giglio in 2003 and listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana ever since 2018, Giglio Group is the leading company for the design, creation and management of high value-added e- commerce platforms in Italy for Fashion, Design, Lifestyle and, more recently, Food and Healthcare sectors. The Company is based in Milan, but it is also present with offices in New York, Rome, Lugano and Genoa. Thanks to its remarkable expertise, Giglio Group accompanies its customers in the online distribution of their products through a unique platform, starting from the implementation of fully tailor-made and managed monobrand e-store. Moreover, the Company integrates its business with the dedicated placement on main marketplaces worldwide, ensuring the online management of both new collections and inventories stock.. The uniqueness of a "complete-supply-chain" online service thus ensures a 100% sell-through rate.

Investor Relator, Elena Gallo: ir@giglio.org; elena.gallo@giglio.org(+39)0283974207

Press Office, Antonio Ivan Bellantoni: antonio.bellantoni@giglio.org