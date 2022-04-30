Giglio S p A : 30/04/2022 - GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A. ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

PRESS RELEASE

GIGLIO GROUP S.P.A. ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

▪ APPROVAL OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF 2021 AND RESOLUTION OF APPROPRIATE MEASURES PURSUANT TO ART. ART. 2446 OF THE ITALIAN CIVIL CODE

▪ APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR PURSUANT TO ART. 2386 OF THE ITALIAN CIVIL CODE

▪ APPROVAL OF REMUNERATION POLICY AND FAVOURABLE VOTE ON SECOND SECTION OF "REPORT ON THE REMUNERATION POLICY AND ON THE REMUNERATIONS PAID"

Genoa, 30 April 2022 - Notice is given that Giglio Group S.p.A. Shareholders' Meeting ("Giglio Group" or the "Company") met today in ordinary session and in single call in Genoa, Piazza della Meridiana, 1, under the chairmanship of Mr. Alessandro Giglio Giglio and Secretay, Mr. Marcello Giuliano; the number of present vote or represented at the Shareholders' Meeting correspondent to the 69,20%, equal to the 55,69% of the ordinary share capital (taking into consideration the increase voting rights).

.

Annual Financial Statements as of 31 December 2021

The Shareholders' Meeting has taken note of the Group's Consolidated Financial Statements and approved the Annual Financial Statement as of 31 December 2021; these documents contain the income statement and balance sheet data already made available to the public upon the Board of Directors' approval of the annual and consolidated financial statements, as announced on 31 March 2022. More specifically, the Financial Statements as of 31 December 2021 highlight a loss for the period of € 3,123,461.00, which produced, for the second consecutive year, a loss of share capital of more than a third (taking into account also the existing reserves), which was deemed relevant pursuant to Art. 2446, par. 1 of the Italian Civil Code.

Therefore, the Meeting resolved to carry forward the recorded loss of € 3,123,461.00, while taking note of the share capital reduction, which was deemed relevant pursuant to Art. 2446 of the Italian Civil Code.

Appointment of one director pursuant to Art. 2386 of the Italian Civil Code.

The Shareholders' Meeting, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, resolved to appoint and confirm Carlo Micchi in his office of Director of Giglio Group; the Director shall remain in charge until the approval of 2023 Financial Statements;

On the basis of the disclosures made to the Company and to the public, Carlo Micchi does not hold, as of today, neither directly nor indirectly, any share in the Company.

The full text of the new director's CV is available to the Shareholders in the registered office of the Company and on its website at www.giglio.org (in the "Corporate Governance" section).

Report on the Remuneration Policy and on the remunerations paid

Finally, Giglio Group Shareholders' Meeting also approved -pursuant to Art. 123-ter, par. 3-ter of the CFA and to any other law and regulation (and, as such, with a binding resolution)- the Remuneration Policy, as well as - pursuant to Art. 123-ter, par. 6 of the CFA and to any other law and regulation (and, as such, with a non-binding resolution)- the second section of the "Report on the Remuneration Policy and on the remunerations paid".

***

The summary report of the votes shall be made available in accordance with the law on the Company's website atwww.giglio.org(in the "Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meeting/2022" section), pursuant to Art. 125-quater of the CFA.

The minutes of Giglio Group Shareholders' Meeting shall be made available to the public with the terms and conditions required by current legislation.

***

The Executive Officer for Financial Reporting, Carlo Micchi, declares, pursuant to Art. 154-bis, par. 2 of the CFA, that the accounting information contained in the present press release corresponds to the accounting figures, books and documents.

Information on Giglio Group:

Founded by Alessandro Giglio in 2003 and listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana ever since 2018, Giglio Group is the leading company for the design, creation and management of high value-added e-commerce platforms in Italy for Fashion, Design, Lifestyle and, more recently, Food and Healthcare sectors. The Company is based in Milan, but it is also present with offices in New York, Rome, Lugano and Genoa. Thanks to its remarkable expertise, Giglio Group accompanies its customers in the online distribution of their products through a unique platform, starting from the implementation of fully tailor-made and managed monobrand e-store. Moreover, the Company integrates its business with the dedicated placement on main marketplaces worldwide, ensuring the online management of both new collections and inventories stock. The uniqueness of a "complete-supply-chain" online service thus ensures a 100% sell-through rate.

