ALESSANDRO GIGLIO AWARDED AT THE ENERGY EARTH AWARDS IN MARATEA FOR

ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY THANKS TO THE NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM

OMNIA.

Maratea, July 22, 2024. Alessandro Giglio, CEO and President of Giglio Group, has received the

pres gious award for sustainability at the Energy Earth Awards thanks to the brand new ar ﬁcial

intelligence pla orm OMNIA. On July 20, in the splendid se ng of the Santavenere park, the second edi on of the Energy Earth Awards took place, organized by the Energy Earth Awards Associa on, with the support of the Basilicata Region, the American Chamber of Commerce, and the city of Maratea. The OMNIA pla orm, unique in its kind and based on ar ﬁcial intelligence, op mizes the delivery of products purchased online by picking them up directly from the stores nearest to the buyers, ensuring local products to promote the sustainability of online commerce. This approach

reduces journeys and movements from centralized warehouses, contribu ng to the reduc on of carbon dioxide emissions during transporta on. The Energy Earth Award is granted to ins tu ons, businesses, na onal and interna onal managers, and personali es who have signiﬁcantly contributed to energy produc on in harmony with the environment. The award emphasizes the importance of balance between energy and the environment, promo ng the idea of sustainability and environmental awareness. Among the many guests of the evening were Gilberto Piche o Fra n, Minister of the Environment, Orazio Schillaci, Minister of Health, Edoardo Rixi, Deputy Minister of Transport, and Stefano Donnaruma, CEO of Ferrovie dello Stato.

About Giglio Group:

Founded by Alessandro Giglio in 2003 and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2015, currently on the EURONEXT MILAN market, Giglio Group is a leader in Italy in the design, implementa on and management of high value-added omniexperience pla orms for the Fashion, Design, Lifestyle, Food, Healthcare and Merchandising worlds. It is based in Milan and has branches in Rome, Genoa and Shanghai. Thanks to its considerable speciﬁc experience, Giglio Group accompanies client companies in the distribu on of their products online through a unique pla orm, star ng from the implementa on of single-brande-store created and managed at 360°. In addi on, it integrates the ac vity with dedicated placement on the world's main marketplaces and social channels, guaranteeing the online management of both new collec ons and inventory stock. The uniqueness of a "full supply chain" online service thus ensures a 100% sell through.

For further informa on: External Rela ons and Investor Rela ons: elena.gallo@giglio.org; (+39) 02 89693240