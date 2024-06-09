Annual Financial Statements as of 31 December 2023

. CONTENTS Directors' Report Giglio Group S.p.A. Annual Financial Statements as of 31 December 2023 Annual Reports of Accounts of Financial Statements as of 31 December 2023 Statement of Financial Position Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income Statement of Cash Flows Statement of Changes in Equity Explanatory Notes to the Financial Statements Certification in accordance with Art. 81-ter of Consob Regulation no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 and following amendments and integrations, as well as with Art. 154-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors Independent Auditors' Report

Company Information Registered office Giglio Group S.p.A. Via Uberto Visconti di Modrone 11 Legal Information Share Capital subscribed and paid-in € 6,653,353 Economic & Admin. Register No. 1028989 Tax no. 07396371002 Registered at Milan Companies Registration Office with no. 07396371002 Website www.giglio.org Operational headquarters The offices of the company are as follows: Registered office - Via Uberto Visconti di Modrone 11, Milan Operational office - Via dei Volsci 163, Rome Operational office - Piazza della Meridiana 1, Genoa Operational office and administration office - Centro Direzionale Milanofiori, Strada 1, palazzo F1, Assago (MI) Corporate Boards Board of Directors Alessandro Giglio Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Anna Lezzi Executive Board Member Maria Cristina Grillo Non-executive and independent member Francesco Gesualdi Independent Member Carlo Micchi Member Board of Statutory Auditors Giorgio Mosci Chairman Lucia Tacchino Statutory Auditor Marco Centore Statutory Auditor Chiara Cosatti Alternate Auditor Gianluca Fantini Alternate Auditor Internal Control, Risk and Related-Parties Committee Francesco GesualdiChairman Maria Cristina Grillo Appointment and Remuneration Committee Maria Cristina GrilloChairwoman Francesco Gesualdi Executive Officer for Financial Reporting Carlo Micchi Independent Auditor Audirevi S.p.A.

*The Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors shall expire upon the approval of 2023 Financial Statements. The Shareholders' Meeting, on 21 July 2023, appointed Audirevi S.p.A. as its official Auditor for the 2023-2031 period.

1. Introduction Giglio Group S.p.A. (Giglio or the Company) is engaged in the e-commerce of high-end fashion products, in the design products' sector and in the food segment. Giglio's mission is to provide technological support to a growing number of prime brands (in all categories served) in their business transformation towards digital omni-channel strategies worldwide. Founded on 2003, Giglio offers tailor-made B2B and B2C services to various industries, mainly with "Made in Italy" brands, covering the whole supply chain, from the creation of e-commerce platforms to storage management on a global scale, up to brands' connection with major digital marketplaces. Indeed, Giglio Group is not only a B2C technology platform for the fashion world, but proposes a broad range of services connecting brands on various digital platforms with consumers across the globe, having also expanded its activities towards the food, design, electronics, DIY and physical well-being industries. Moreover, thanks to its "engagement & marketing automation" division, the Group can now offer evolved digital solutions that allow its customer base both to improve the performances of their own e-commerce website and to open up new B2B and B2C sales processes, or to new national and international markets, by gaining the loyalty of their clients, boosting and digitalising the direct sales force and incentivising and rewarding trades. The innovative and commercial offer of Giglio Group follows and tries to anticipate the changes in the relationship between brands and consumers. New technologies enable the evolution of sales channels, while the products' life-cycle changes and evolves too, forcing brands to shape their offers around the client and its needs. New business opportunities thus open up in the market, and brands must monitor them, if not autonomously, with the support of competent operators. This is the inevitable evolution of the relationship between brands and their clients, which is not set in stone anymore. Moreover, in the fashion sector, this relationship is not only linked with the change of the collections season after season, but it is also continually moving according to the different digital touchpoints, which, by changing quickly and by offering a more and more sophisticated supply range, bring about a continuous interaction between brands and clients on a global scale. THE BUSINESS MODEL AND ITS STRENGHTS Giglio is conceived as a Digital Enabler for brands capable of offering them a presence in the digital and selective distribution worlds by interconnecting through its omni-channel technologies all of its

sales channels, thus aiming to become a fully outsourcing Omni-channel Platform for fashion, design and food brands. With the launch of design and food sales, Giglio boasts a unique, high-standing customer base and a complete and innovative range of business and digital services for its brands and their consumers, along with a proprietary omni-channel infrastructure called "Terashop" serving Italian and European excellence in their respective categories and connecting them to the new frontiers of digital sales and interconnected selective channels worldwide. Giglio boasts its own directly integrated and integrable platform featuring the most popular e- commerce solutions adopted by brands worldwide, as well as major technological partnership that, together with the Company's know-how, make it a pivotal business and technological key-partner for brands' strategies. Particularly in the Fashion sector, but not only, Giglio embraces the brands' different needs with regard to their presence in the digital space, offering services that can increase the value of their current distribution strategy: Physical Retail. According to Giglio's philosophy, the physical retail must represent the physical lifestyle of the brand, in order to boost its popularity. Giglio Group's omni-channel technology can significantly improve the business and loyalty effectiveness of the physical retail through "click & collect" service, by recording loyalty on the sales point, by favouring products' return and exchange in the store, by providing in-store support for products available online via its "kiosk", reserved only for sales point, and via other "drive-to-store" technologies, as well as by digitally identifying the user in the store with marketing automation technologies.

The first sales' pillar within the online world, and a consolidated strength for Giglio. Now part of all brands' DNA, the e-commerce offers a maximum catalogue range, an increasingly customised relationship with the clients, who can receive to-the-point information and offers thanks to the CRM technology amplified by the marketing automation software. It is the essential element in the Industrial Plan of major brands, which qualifies the economic sustainability of the brand itself. Moreover, this channel helps accelerating the penetration in new areas, as well as keeping up the sales performance in the most mature markets, where physical sales are dropping significantly. E-Tailers (or Multi-Brand Stores) and Marketplace. E-tailers represent the main share of online sales worldwide, with main physical department stores generating more than half of their revenues on their own online channels. The Marketplace channel amplifies the international online

distribution of brands by increasing the customers' brand awareness and, in turn, the digital sales. Giglio Group's technological and business partnership can face the challenge to keep the brands' desired positioning and to correctly manage the in-season distribution, the specials sales and off- season goods within the high variety of digital supply now available on the market. More specifically, Giglio has accrued a significant experience in managing off-season hoods on main digital channels worldwide. International Distribution and Travel Retail. A paramount channel for brands' presence on an international level, but also for increasing their sales and expanding their popularity with international consumers. Giglio aims at increasing brands' sales via all of the international channels in which its proprietary omni-channel technology can allow for an interaction between the physical and digital retail, also during leisure travels.

Essentially, Giglio's mission is to lead brands through their sales transformation by activating the best combination of sales channels and economic model, accompanying its partner brands along the process in order to obtain a 100% sell-through rate for every season through the correct balancing of national and international physical channels with proprietary or third-party digital channels such as marketplaces. In 2023, the Company operated with a full focus on the international distribution and e-commerce businesses. E-Commerce Outsourcing S.r.l. (merged into Giglio Group S.p.A. on 19 December 2023 with retroactive statutory and fiscal effect up to 1 January 2023) is an e-commerce company that invested predominantly in omni-channel technologies in Italy, and its platform allows to provide to brands and end customers a complete purchase experience by interconnecting physical and digital retail in all of the users' interaction touchpoints. By integrating Giglio Group's and E-Commerce Outsourcing S.r.l.'s technologies and know-how, it was possible to expand its activity toward new sectors such as, specifically, GDS, Food and mass retailing, with a chance to apply different business models: online sales with home delivery, products' collection from retail outlets, digital kiosks for in- shop sales, CRM systems, as well as B2B and B2E websites. E-Commerce Outsourcing S.r.l., today merged into Giglio, allowed the Group to strengthen its technical organisation thanks to the introduction of highly-specialisede-commerce experts in its workforce. Moreover, following the purchase of Salotto di Brera S.r.l., which took place on 12 January 2021 (as of today an associate), Giglio has become a reference player in the international distribution in the selective and exclusive travel retail channel, in which Salotto di Brera has built strong business

relations over the years with main cruise lines, touristic and diplomatic airports, duty-free chain stores, touristic ports and NATO bases. On 1 December 2023, Salotto carried out a capital increase reserved for Meridiana S.p.A. as a result of which Giglio Group S.p.A.'s shareholding fell to 49%, allowing the deconsolidation of Salotto, which, as of 31 December 2023, is recognized as an associate and, thus, is no longer a controlled company. THE REFERENCE MARKET According to a survey made by Fondazione Altagamma in 2023, in collaboration with various analysts, and called "Altagamma Consensus 2024", a positive trend was noted in the global luxury market, which recorded a growth of 8-10% if compared to 2022. Looking ahead to 2024, moderate growth is expected and factors such as rising inflation, high interest rates, geopolitical tensions, price increases and the decline in the purchasing power of some consumer groups could impact performance. The increase in tourist flows worldwide will offset the uncertainty and international macroeconomic volatility expected in 2024. 2023 saw a growth in sales, especially in terms of value, due to significant increases in the prices of luxury products. In 2024, the estimated increase in sales will relate mainly to their volume. Overall, a 3% (North America) and 7% (Asia) increase in the annual consumption in the various markets is expected. The retail channel, both physical and digital, continues to grow and is the channel of choice for Personal Luxury Goods. The expected growth for the digital and physical retail will be of 4.5% and 7.5%, respectively. For both the physical and digital wholesale, the low propensity to purchase and the high stocks of 2023 will lead wholesalers to reduce orders for the next seasons, with a market contraction of -1%. According to "The State of Fashion 2024", a 2023 Business of Fashion (BoF) and McKinsey survey, the fashion market had to face persistent and deepening challenges throughout 2023. Europe and the United States experienced a slow growth throughout the year, while China's initially strong performance faded in 2023 H2. Although the luxury segment initially performed positively, it too began to feel the effects of a weaker demand in the latter part of the year, leading to slowing sales and uneven performances. In 2024, the fashion sector will bear the brunt of limited economic growth, persistent inflation and weak consumer confidence. In this context, the global market shall record a slow revenue growth ranging between 2 and 4%. European and Chinese growth is thus set to slow, while US growth is expected to rebound after a relatively weak 2023.