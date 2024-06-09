Certification of the Annual Financial Statements as of 31 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 154- bis of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998.

The undersigned Alessandro Giglio, as Chief Executive Officer, and Carlo Micchi, as Executive Officer for Financial Reporting of Giglio Group S.p.A., affirm, and also in consideration of Article 154-bis, paragraphs 3 and 4, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998: the consistency in relation to the characteristics of the company;

the effective application of the administrative and accounting procedures for the drawing up of the financial statements as of 31 December 2023. In this context the following key factors are reported: The assessment of the adequacy and effective application of the administrative and accounting procedures has been carried out in a context of structural change, following the completion of the procedure of expansions of the management reporting mechanism to all of the Group's subsidiaries. Moreover, the Company is completing both the standardisation of the management reporting processes and the adjustment the administrative, accounting and management reporting systems, along with the relevant procedures in line with the new application platform. Hence, the review had to take into account the ongoing changes in the structure and organisational chart of the Company;

the adequacy of the administrative and accounting procedures for the drafting of the Annual Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements was assessed on the basis of the methodological regulations defined in accordance with the Internal Control - Integrated Framework model issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission. Furthermore, it is noted that:

3.1 The annual financial statements as of 31 December 2023: